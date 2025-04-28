Mechanicsville Woman Arrested Twice on Cocaine Charges in Two Different Cases Within a Month

A Mechanicsville woman faces multiple drug-related and traffic charges after two separate encounters with law enforcement, according to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

Cherry Bien Sy, 41, of Mechanicsville, is accused of possession of suspected cocaine, multiple counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and numerous traffic violations stemming from incidents on March 27, 2025, and April 18, 2025.

According to a statement by Deputy Wolfe of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the first incident occurred around 10:11 a.m. when he observed a blue GMC Sonoma traveling 67 miles per hour in a posted 45 mph zone near Three Notch Road and Commerce Park Road. Deputy Wolfe attempted a traffic stop, but after initially halting at a stop sign, the driver fled.

Deputy Wolfe noted that after the vehicle turned onto New Market Village Road and later Thompson Corner Road, the vehicle sped away. Wolfe did not initiate a high-speed pursuit but followed at a distance. The vehicle eventually stopped near Lockes Crossing Road.

Upon approaching the vehicle, Deputy Wolfe identified the driver as Cherry Bien Sy. Sy reportedly admitted that her license was suspended but denied intentionally attempting to flee from law enforcement, stating she “did not see” the deputy behind her.

Deputy Wolfe obtained consent from Sy to search the vehicle after she initially agreed, then revoked consent, and later re-granted it by signing a Consent to Search Form.

During the search, Cpl. Pontorno located several items:

A used glass straw smoking device

A metal push rod

Burnt copper Brillo-style pad

A bundle of unused copper Brillo pads under the rear seat

A small white rock-powder substance inside Sy’s purse

When asked about the items, Sy stated:

Regarding the items found in the vehicle: “They did not belong to her and most likely belonged to the owner of the truck.”

About the white powder in her purse: “She did not know what it was, and it could be anything.”

On whether she used drugs: “She has not used crack or cocaine,” but admitted, “She snorts things and does not smoke them.”

When asked when she last used, Sy stated: “About two weeks ago,” explaining it was something a friend provided and that “she believed it may have been cocaine.”

Describing the substance she used: “It was a small white powder substance.”

Deputies placed Sy under arrest. She was charged with:

CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis (Cocaine)

Four counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia

Attempting to elude police

Driving without a license

Driving on a suspended and revoked license

Negligent driving

Failure to display a license on demand

Multiple other vehicle equipment violations

At her bail review on April 21, 2025, the Honorable Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser ordered that Sy be held without bond.

Prior to the April incident, Sy was involved in a separate investigation.

On March 27, 2025, Cpl. Tyler Westphal conducted a traffic stop in the area of Pegg Road and Liberty Street in Lexington Park. According to court documents, Westphal observed a 1994 GMC Sonoma operating on historic tags without a front license plate and with improper rear lights.

During the stop, Sy was identified as the front-seat passenger. Following consent to search the vehicle, officers found a glass smoking device inside Sy’s purse. Court documents note that the purse also contained prescription medications with Sy’s name, verifying ownership.

Officer Westphal stated that:

The glass device contained “burned residue which I identified as cocaine.”

The discovery occurred as part of a lawful traffic enforcement and narcotics investigation.

As a result of this incident, Sy was charged with:

CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis (Cocaine)

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia