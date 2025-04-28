79th Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Awards & Photos

The Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department proudly hosted the 79th Annual Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Convention on Saturday and Sunday, April 26-27, 2025.
This year’s convention held special significance as long-time Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department member Tommy Mattingly Jr., was instilled as President of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association.
The two-day event brought fire departments from across Southern Maryland to honor and celebrate the dedication of volunteer firefighters and first responders.
View all event photos & videos here
Following the parade and firemen’s games. The following companies, individuals and company’s/businesses won the following awards.
- Best Appearing Company Overall (3 pieces or more) – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department
- Best Appearing Company in the Association (3 pieces or more) Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department
- 2nd Best Appearing Company in the Association (3 pieces or more) – Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
- Best Appearing Company out of the Association (2 pieces or more) – Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department
- 2nd Best Appearing Company out of the Association (2 pieces or more) – Maryland Forestry
- Best Appearing Marching Unit – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department
- 2nd Best Appearing Marching Unit – Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department
- Best Appearing Rescue Boat – Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department (Boat 8)
- 2nd Best Appearing Rescue Boat – Second District Volunteer Fire Department (Boat 6)
- Best Appearing Engine (1500 GPM or more) – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Engine 73
- 2nd Best Appearing Engine (1500 GPM or more) – Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Engine 52
- Best Appearing Engine (1250 GPM or less) – Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Engine 41
- 2nd Best Appearing Engine (1250 GPM or less) – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Engine 71
- Best Appearing Aerial Device – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Truck 7
- 2nd Best Appearing Aerial Device – Solomons Volunteer Fire Department Truck 3
- Best Appearing Squad – Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department Squad 7
- 2nd Best Appearing Squad – St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Squad 7
- Best Appearing Tanker – Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Tanker 4
- 2nd Best Appearing Tanker – Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department
- Best Appearing Pumper/Tanker – Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department
- 2nd Best Appearing Pumper/Tanker – Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department
- Best Appearing Rescue Engine – Second District Volunteer Fire Department
- 2nd Best Appearing Rescue Engine – Newburg Volunteer Fire Department
- Best Appearing Brush Unit – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Brush 7
- 2nd Best Appearing Brush Unit – Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department
- Best Appearing ATV/UTV – Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department
- 2nd Best Appearing ATV/UTV – Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
- Best Appearing Command Unit/Utility – Bay District Volunteer Fire Department
- 2nd Best Appearing Command Unit/Utility – Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad
- Best Appearing Special Unit – Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department
- 2nd Best Appearing Special Unit – Second District Volunteer Fire Department
- Best Appearing Ambulance – Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad
- 2nd Best Appearing Ambulance – North Beach Volunteer Fire Department
- 3rd Best Appearing Ambulance –Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS
- Best Appearing Rapid Responder Unit – Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department
- 2nd Best Appearing Rapid Responder Unit – Calvert Advanced Life Support Unit 10A
- Best Appearing Fire Boat (250 GPM) –Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS
- 2nd Best Appearing Fire Boat (250 GPM) – Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department
- Best Appearing Fire Truck, over 25 years old & In-Service – St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department
- Best Appearing Fire Truck, over 25 years old & Out of Service – Glens Falls Fire Department
- Best Appearing Antique Vehicle – Non-Fire Department – Burch Oil
- 2nd Best Appearing Antique Vehicle – Non-Fire Department – Pilkerton Taxi
- Best Appearing Fire Prevention Entry – Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department
- 2nd Best Appearing Fire Prevention Entry – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department
- Best Appearing Fire Ambassador – Kaylee Jackson
- 2nd Best Appearing Fire Ambassador – Lacie Lawman
- Best Appearing Little Fire Ambassador – Corey Crisman
- 2nd Best Appearing Little Fire Ambassador – Cora Gould (Bay District VFD)
- Best Appearing Auxiliary – Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department
- Best Appearing Junior Fire Chief – Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department
- 2nd Best Appearing Junior Fire Chief – Morgan King
- Best Appearing Mascot – Ember of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
- Best Appearing Commercial Unit – Burch Oil
- 2nd Best Appearing Commercial Unit – Maryland Forestry
- Company Coming the Longest Distance – North Beach Volunteer Fire Department
- Company with the Most Uniformed Personnel – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department
Judges Award (Multiple)
- Tractor Supply
- Guardian Termite Pest Control
- Clements
- St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office
- Engine 31 – Scott Sefton
- Hughesville Engine 21 – 1946 Ford