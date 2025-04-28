79th Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Awards & Photos

The Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department proudly hosted the 79th Annual Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Convention on Saturday and Sunday, April 26-27, 2025.

This year’s convention held special significance as long-time Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department member Tommy Mattingly Jr., was instilled as President of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

The two-day event brought fire departments from across Southern Maryland to honor and celebrate the dedication of volunteer firefighters and first responders.

View all event photos & videos here

Following the parade and firemen’s games. The following companies, individuals and company’s/businesses won the following awards.



Best Appearing Company Overall (3 pieces or more) – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Best Appearing Company in the Association (3 pieces or more) Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department

(3 pieces or more) Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department 2nd Best Appearing Company in the Association (3 pieces or more) – Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

– Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Best Appearing Company out of the Association (2 pieces or more) – Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department

Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department 2nd Best Appearing Company out of the Association (2 pieces or more) – Maryland Forestry

Maryland Forestry Best Appearing Marching Unit – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department 2nd Best Appearing Marching Unit – Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department

Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Best Appearing Rescue Boat – Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department (Boat 8)

Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department (Boat 8) 2nd Best Appearing Rescue Boat – Second District Volunteer Fire Department (Boat 6)

Second District Volunteer Fire Department (Boat 6) Best Appearing Engine (1500 GPM or more) – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Engine 73

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Engine 73 2nd Best Appearing Engine (1500 GPM or more) – Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Engine 52

Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Engine 52 Best Appearing Engine (1250 GPM or less) – Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Engine 41

Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Engine 41 2nd Best Appearing Engine (1250 GPM or less) – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Engine 71

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Engine 71 Best Appearing Aerial Device – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Truck 7

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Truck 7 2nd Best Appearing Aerial Device – Solomons Volunteer Fire Department Truck 3

Solomons Volunteer Fire Department Truck 3 Best Appearing Squad – Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department Squad 7

Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department Squad 7 2nd Best Appearing Squad – St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Squad 7

St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Squad 7 Best Appearing Tanker – Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Tanker 4

Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Tanker 4 2nd Best Appearing Tanker – Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department

Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Best Appearing Pumper/Tanker – Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department

Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department 2nd Best Appearing Pumper/Tanker – Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department

Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Best Appearing Rescue Engine – Second District Volunteer Fire Department

Second District Volunteer Fire Department 2nd Best Appearing Rescue Engine – Newburg Volunteer Fire Department

Newburg Volunteer Fire Department Best Appearing Brush Unit – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Brush 7

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Brush 7 2nd Best Appearing Brush Unit – Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department

Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department Best Appearing ATV/UTV – Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department

Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department 2nd Best Appearing ATV/UTV – Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Best Appearing Command Unit/Utility – Bay District Volunteer Fire Department

Bay District Volunteer Fire Department 2nd Best Appearing Command Unit/Utility – Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad

Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Best Appearing Special Unit – Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department

Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department 2nd Best Appearing Special Unit – Second District Volunteer Fire Department

Second District Volunteer Fire Department Best Appearing Ambulance – Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad

Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad 2nd Best Appearing Ambulance – North Beach Volunteer Fire Department

North Beach Volunteer Fire Department 3rd Best Appearing Ambulance – Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS

Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS Best Appearing Rapid Responder Unit – Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department

Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department 2nd Best Appearing Rapid Responder Unit – Calvert Advanced Life Support Unit 10A

Calvert Advanced Life Support Unit 10A Best Appearing Fire Boat (250 GPM) – Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS

Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS 2nd Best Appearing Fire Boat (250 GPM) – Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department

Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department Best Appearing Fire Truck, over 25 years old & In-Service – St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department

St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Best Appearing Fire Truck, over 25 years old & Out of Service – Glens Falls Fire Department

Glens Falls Fire Department Best Appearing Antique Vehicle – Non-Fire Department – Burch Oil

Burch Oil 2nd Best Appearing Antique Vehicle – Non-Fire Department – Pilkerton Taxi

Pilkerton Taxi Best Appearing Fire Prevention Entry – Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department

Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department 2nd Best Appearing Fire Prevention Entry – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Best Appearing Fire Ambassador – Kaylee Jackson

Kaylee Jackson 2nd Best Appearing Fire Ambassador – Lacie Lawman

Lacie Lawman Best Appearing Little Fire Ambassador – Corey Crisman

– Corey Crisman 2nd Best Appearing Little Fire Ambassador – Cora Gould (Bay District VFD)

– Cora Gould (Bay District VFD) Best Appearing Auxiliary – Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department

Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Best Appearing Junior Fire Chief – Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department

Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department 2nd Best Appearing Junior Fire Chief – Morgan King

Morgan King Best Appearing Mascot – Ember of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

Ember of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Best Appearing Commercial Unit – Burch Oil

Burch Oil 2nd Best Appearing Commercial Unit – Maryland Forestry

Maryland Forestry Company Coming the Longest Distance – North Beach Volunteer Fire Department

North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Company with the Most Uniformed Personnel – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

Judges Award (Multiple)

Tractor Supply Guardian Termite Pest Control Clements St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Engine 31 – Scott Sefton Hughesville Engine 21 – 1946 Ford