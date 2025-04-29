Lexington Park Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure, Assault on Deputies, and Other Charges

Troy Andrea Houck, 50, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple criminal charges after deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on April 23, 2025.

Houck was arrested at his home after deputies responded to a report of indecent exposure on Atlanta Street.

According to court documents, a female neighbor reported that she heard Houck screaming outside and throwing a table into another neighbor’s yard. As she left the neighborhood with her newborn child, she saw Houck standing in his driveway urinating toward the street. The female victim stated that Houck made no effort to conceal himself, and she saw his penis.

Deputies attempted to contact Houck at his residence. While on scene, another individual, identified as a male victim, reported that Houck had punched him in the chin without provocation.

Deputies located Houck standing in the middle of the road with no shirt on. When told he was under arrest, Houck was handcuffed but refused to enter the patrol car by stretching his body out to avoid being placed inside. During a search, deputies found a glass pipe with burnt white residue on Houck’s person.

While handcuffed, Houck kicked Deputy Bianca Milton in the thigh and broke her sunglasses, valued at $60. While inside the patrol car, Houck kicked the seatbelt clip, causing it to shatter. The cost to repair the damage to the patrol car was estimated at $100.

Houck was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. During the booking process, Houck became belligerent and kicked Sergeant Fernando Tafur in the chest while being escorted to a cell.

Deputies confirmed Houck’s identity using a Maryland-issued identification card.

Houck is charged with the following offenses:

Indecent Exposure (Misdemeanor)

Second-Degree Assault (Misdemeanor) (punching a male victim)

Second-Degree Assault on Law Enforcement Officer (Felony) (kicking Deputy Milton)

Second-Degree Assault on Law Enforcement Officer (Felony) (kicking Sergeant Tafur)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Resisting/Interfering with Arrest (Misdemeanor)

Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)

Malicious Destruction of Property Less Than $1,000 (Misdemeanor) (damaging sunglasses)

Malicious Destruction of Property Less Than $1,000 (Misdemeanor) (damaging patrol car seatbelt)

Houck was issued an unsecured personal bond set at $2,500, which he posted on April 24, 2025.

