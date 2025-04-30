Newburg Man Faces Multiple Charges Following Alleged Assaults and Hate Crime Incident

Michael Gerard Benedict, 50, of Newburg, is facing multiple criminal charges after two separate incidents earlier this month, according to court documents from the District Court for Charles County.

In the most recent case, filed on April 28, 2025, Benedict was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault on law enforcement officers, resisting arrest, committing a race/religion-based crime against a person, and failing to comply with a Peace Order.

All charges are currently pending and the case remains open.

According to court documents, deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Clifton Drive, in Newburg, following a report that Benedict, the subject of an active Peace Order, had violated its terms. A petitioner informed officers that Benedict allegedly began yelling racial slurs, including “You stupid ni###rs” and “You dumb ni###rs,” at the petitioner and his family after they arrived home. The victim reported ongoing fear for his and his family’s safety due to previous incidents involving Benedict.

When police arrived at Benedict’s residence, they found him seated in the driveway. Court documents say that Benedict refused multiple commands to cooperate, attempted to grab the firearms of responding officers, and physically resisted arrest. During the altercation, Benedict reportedly kicked a sergeant and attempted to bite another officer’s hand. After being subdued, Benedict allegedly yelled further obscenities toward the victim’s property while being placed into a patrol car.

Authorities stated that Benedict’s actions violated specific terms of the Peace Order issued on April 8, 2025, by Judge Kenneth Talley, which prohibited him from contacting or harassing the petitioner and his family.

Benedict is being held without bond and is scheduled for a court date on June 13, 2025.

Separately, in a prior case filed on April 4, 2025, Benedict was charged with making threats of arson. Court documents state that during a neighborhood dispute, Benedict allegedly shouted racial slurs — calling victims “dumb ni###rs” and “ni####rs with big lips” — and threatened to burn down the victims’ house with their family inside. Officers later confirmed Benedict admitted during questioning that he had used racial slurs and made threats during a confrontation.

The preliminary hearing in that matter, initially set for May 19, 2025, was postponed.

According to court filings, Benedict is represented by the Public Defender’s Office for Charles County, and remains in custody pending further legal proceedings.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both incidents.

