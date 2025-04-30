St. Mary’s County Man Wins $150,000 on April Fool’s Day at DJ’s One Stop on Scratch-Off

A Maryland Lottery player experienced a life-changing April Fools’ Day, but this time, the surprise was no joke. The St. Mary’s County man purchased a More Money scratch-off ticket on April 1, and claimed the game’s $150,000 top prize on April 28.

A loyal player since the Maryland Lottery’s inception, he shared that this is the biggest win of his life. People usually expect pranks and jokes on April Fools’ Day, but he said what happened to him was a “blessing.”

The winner was attracted to the oversized $10 More Money scratch-off due to the bold colors and size of the ticket, and decided to give it a try. It was a decision that paid off in a major way.

Initially, he had trouble reading the small print on the ticket and thought he had won $150. When he asked a retailer to scan it, the retailer’s reaction told him there was much more to celebrate.

“The retailer started screaming and congratulating me,” he recalled. “His face went blank. I didn’t know if I was in trouble or if I should be celebrating. The way he reacted even made me think it was a prank!” But it was no prank. The retailer confirmed he had won $150,000.

Since discovering his win, he has kept the news mostly to himself, sharing it only with his daughter and granddaughter. When asked about his plans, he said he intends to buy a new car and save the rest. “You never know what the future holds,” he said.

Before leaving Maryland Lottery headquarters, the winner joked with officials, asking them to remember his face. “You’ll see it again,” he said confidently, already dreaming of another big win.

His lucky ticket was purchased at DJ’s One Stop at 28035 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville in St. Mary’s County. The retailer will also receive a $1,000 bonus for selling a top-prize winning ticket.

This is the first $150,000 top prize from the More Money scratch-off, which launched on March 24. Four additional top prizes remain, along with thousands of other prizes ranging from $10 to $10,000.

