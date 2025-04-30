Betty Lou Crooks, 95

Betty Lou Crooks, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on April 23, 2025, in Sebring, Florida, at the age of 95. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Born on August 15, 1929 to Peter and Emma Korstange in Muskegon, Michigan, Betty cherished her childhood years spent near Wolf Lake. She often recalled fond memories of working at the local grocery store, spending time with her brother and friends, and enjoying her time on the lake.

At 17, Betty met the love of her life, Jim Crooks in Geography class, and her world was forever changed. The two were married October 15, 1948 after Jim returned from serving in World War II. Together, they built a life rooted in love, faith, and devotion. They raised their three daughters in Michigan before eventually relocating to Maryland for Jim’s work.

Betty was a longtime member of Lexington Park United Methodist Church in Lexington Park, Maryland, where she served faithfully by playing the piano and singing alto in the choir. Her love of music echoed throughout her life, bringing joy to her family and community.

A gifted homemaker, Betty found joy in sewing, cooking, and creating a warm and welcoming environment for all who entered her home. She delighted in playing bunco and cards, always ready with a smile and a warm laugh. She also loved putting together puzzles and you could always find a word search puzzle by her favorite chair. She also looked forward to her morning coffee dates with her dear friend and neighbor. Above all, Betty treasured time with her family and will be remembered for her unwavering love, her comforting presence, and her delicious home-cooked meals.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Emma Korstange, and her brother, Raymond. She is survived by her devoted husband of 76 years, Jim Crooks; her daughters Claudia (Mike) Dial, Patricia (Mark) Vanderstelt, and Susan (Ricky) Aldridge; her grandchildren Jim (Angi) Dial, Steve (Dawn) Dial, Eric (Janet) Vanderstelt, Lori Vanderstelt Folger (Tom), Jennifer (Gary) Guy, and Kristin Aldridge; her great-grandchildren Justin (Courtney) Dial, Devin Dial, Grace Guy, Megan Dial and Olivia Guy; and her great-great-grandchildren Olivia Dial and Charlie Dial. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, step grandchildren and dear friends who loved her dearly.

Betty’s legacy of faith, kindness, and love lives on in the generations she nurtured and the lives she touched. She will be deeply missed.