13-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Being Struck in Head with Golf Club

On Wednesday, April 30th, 2025, at approximately 11:11 a.m., emergency medical services responded to the Esperanza Middle School located at 22790 Maple Road in California, for the reported traumatic injuries.

While responded to the scene, emergency medical personnel were advised the 911 callers reported a 13-year-old male was struck in the head with a golf club.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter a short time later.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command met with the ambulance at the St. Mary’s County Airport, where Trooper transported the child to an area Children’s Center with serious injuries. Flight medics advised the patient was conscious alert, and breathing.

UPDATE 5/1/2025: Incident is believed to be accidental.

No further information was available or provided and it is unknown if police are investigating, or if the incident was accidental. Updates will be provided once they become available.