Skunk Found in Dunkirk Tested Positive for Rabies

4/30/2025: A skunk found near Smithville Road in Dunkirk has tested positive for rabies. At this time there is no known contact with humans or pets.

Rabies is a serious and potentially fatal virus that affects mammals, typically transmitted through bites or scratches. If exposed, it is critical to take immediate action to protect yourself and your loved ones.

To prevent exposure, please adhere to the following recommendations:

Report any sightings of sick, dead, or unusually behaving wild animals to Animal Control at 410-535-1600 ext. 2526.

Avoid feeding, approaching, or touching wild animals, whether alive or dead, and teach children the importance of this rule.

If you are bitten or come into contact with an animal’s saliva, wash the affected area immediately with soap and water and seek prompt medical attention.

If your pet is bitten or scratched, particularly by a wild animal, consult a veterinarian, even if the wound appears minor.

Rabies can be prevented by vaccinating pets, avoiding wildlife, protecting your pets from wildlife, and seeking medical care after potential exposures.

In Maryland, rabies is most commonly found in raccoons, skunks, foxes, bats, and groundhogs.

Your safety is our priority. We urge you to take precautions to protect your family and your pets – Calvert County Health Department