Pursuit of Justice: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Murder File of Antonio Lamount Harper Jr, age 20

May 1, 2025

On May 1, 2018 at 10pm, officers responded to the 2200 block of Stream Vista Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Antonio Lamount Harper Jr, a 20-year old resident of Waldorf. Harper was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed Harper was walking towards his mother’s apartment with his uncle when an unknown suspect approached and fired several shots, striking Harper. The suspect then fled.

Harper was a rising rapper who went by the stage name A1 Lil’ Tony. Harper’s family is devastated by his death and said he had only began rapping about two years ago; however, he had always been known throughout the D.C. area for his infectious smile and personality.

Charles County Crime Solvers and the CCSO are offering a combined cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information that could help us solve this case is asked to contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.

