19-Year-Old Arrested After Firing Handgun During Armed Robbery of Gun Store

On April 28, 2025, at approximately 11:40 a.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery at South County Sportsmen, located at 5643 Southern Maryland Boulevard in Lothian.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect entered the business, browsed for some time, then displayed a handgun and demanded that the clerk open a display case to retrieve firearms.

While the clerk was gathering the firearms, the suspect fired a round into the display case.

The suspect placed multiple firearms into a backpack and fled the store on foot.

Shortly after the incident, an officer observed a suspect walking on Sands Road matching the description.

The suspect was apprehended and found to be in possession of a backpack containing five firearms, four of which were stolen from the store, and the handgun used in the robbery.

Recovered firearms included a .40 caliber Polymer 80 handgun and four 9mm Glock handguns.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. The suspect, Aaron Delonte Whitley, 19-year-old of Lothian, Maryland, who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was arrested and charged with the following below.

ROBBERY

ARMED ROBBERY

THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS OF FIREARM MINOR

ASSAULT WEAPON/MAG. USE

FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME

REG FIREARM:STOLEN/SELL ETC

HANDGUN ON PERSON

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON

POSS FIREARM W/O SERIAL#

ASSAULT FIRST DEGREE

ASSAULT SECOND DEGREE