Dog Shot and Killed by Officers After Animal Attack Leaves Victim Seriously Injured

Prince George’s County Police Westphalia Division VIII patrol officers were dispatched on Saturday to the report of two large dogs attacking a man. This occurred at approximately 10:35 am in the 3200 block of Walters Lane.

The preliminary details reveal that once on scene, one of the two dogs charged toward a responding officer. That officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the dog.

The victim of the attack was transported to a hospital with serious injuries to his face.

No officers were injured.

Prince George’s County Animal Control responded to the scene and took custody of both dogs. The injured dog died of its injuries. As is departmental policy, the Internal Affairs Division is investigating this incident.

While heading to the scene to assist the first responding officer, another patrol officer’s cruiser was struck by a vehicle in the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Walters Lane. That officer was transported to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The other involved driver was not hurt.