Racetrax Leads to $75,000 FAST PLAY Win for Charles County Man

A Charles County man, in the midst of playing Racetrax, wins big on a FAST PLAY ticket. The winner, who chose “Dark Knight” as an anonymous name to use because of a fond childhood memory, took home $75,000 playing THE GAME OF LIFE™.

This exciting moment occurred on Saturday when the Indian Head man was at Urban Market playing some of his favorite Lottery games. While in the middle of filling out a Racetrax playslip, he purchased four FAST PLAY tickets and sat them to the side. One glance at the ticket on the top of the pile revealed a lucrative surprise, but he didn’t see it right away,

“I saw that I matched the ‘7’ to the winning numbers, but didn’t pay close attention to the prize,” he said. “Then I looked again and said, ‘wait a minute’, that’s $75,000!”

The automotive industry employee was in shock and scanned the ticket using the Maryland Lottery app on his phone.

“Even though the message said ‘Congratulations’, I still didn’t believe it,” he said. “I actually shook my phone before scanning a second time.”

Lucky for “Dark Knight”, the message was the same. He was holding a $75,000 winning ticket.

The married player, who was letting the win sink in, showed his ticket to the owners and then he called his wife to share the good news. Basking in his win, he stayed at the store a bit longer playing Racetrax and other games. He kept his winning ticket in his wallet until claiming the big prize on April 29.

“Dark Knight” shared with Lottery officials that he plans to use his winnings towards an already-planned vacation and to purchase some property.

Urban Market at 9502 Allentown Road in Fort Washington also wins. The Prince George’s County retailer will collect a $750 bonus for selling the top-prize winning FAST PLAY ticket. THE GAME OF LIFE™ went on sale in July 1, 2024 and still has eight of its 10 top prizes awaiting discovery, along with many others ranging from $5 to $5,000.