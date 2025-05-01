4th Annual Chalk the Walk for Children’s Mental Health Awareness

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and residents are invited to “Chalk the Walk” at participating public locations throughout Calvert County to raise awareness about the importance of children’s mental health.

The Calvert County Family Network (CCFN) and Department of Parks & Recreation, in partnership with Calvert County Public Schools, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Calvert Library, CalvertHealth, Calvert County Behavioral Health, the Local Behavioral Health Advisory Council, and Calvert County local businesses, will host the fourth annual “Chalk the Walk” event, happening May 4–10.

During the week, families, schools, businesses and community groups are encouraged to decorate sidewalks, driveways and pavements with chalk messages and artwork that promote hope, support and well-being for children and youth.

How to participate:

Use sidewalk chalk to write encouraging messages or draw uplifting images

Chalk your walk at home, school or workplace

Share your creations on social media using the hashtag #CalvertMentalHealthMatters to show support and spread awareness

Mental health affects how children think, feel and act. It plays a key role in how they handle stress, relate to others and overcome challenges. Talking openly about mental health helps reduce stigma and can make it easier for children and families to seek the help they need.

Calvert County offers a variety of resources for youth struggling with mental health needs and their families. Find local resources at www.OurCalvert.org or contact the Local Care Team at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/LocalCareTeam. For more information about children’s mental health, visit www.ChildrensMentalHealthMatters.org/find-help/parents-families/.

For more information about Chalk the Walk, contact the CCFN at 410-414-5997.

