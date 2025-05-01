Charles County Public Schools and Board of Education Seeks Feedback on Draft 2026-2027 School Calendar

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the Board of Education of Charles County would like input on the 2026-2027 school calendar. The Board of Education typically approves the school calendar two years in advance.

At the April 8 Board meeting, staff presented three draft calendar options for the Board’s consideration. Review the options here on the CCPS website. The website also includes a link to a calendar survey. CCPS encourages parents, staff, students and community members to provide feedback on the proposed calendar options.

The Board will review survey feedback at its May 13 meeting and is expected to act on the 2026-2027 calendar at its June meeting.

All calendar options include holidays breaks, two days for parent/teacher conferences (one in the fall and one in the spring) and early dismissal days for students and teachers. Early dismissal days are required by the negotiated teacher contract for planning time and report card/interim prep time. Inclement weather make-up dates are identified in June 2027 of each calendar model.

The calendar proposals also include 180 student attendance days and 190 contracted teacher workdays. The calendar drafts, as well as the survey, are available in English and Spanish. The deadline to complete the survey is 11:59 p.m., Friday, May 9.

Notes about 2025-2026 calendar

The calendar for the 2025-2026 school year was approved by the Board in 2024. Dates for the coming school year are posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/about/calendar/at-a-glance-2025-26-calendar.