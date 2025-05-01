Maryland’s Nontidal Fishing License Fees Increase June 1, 2025

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is implementing changes to nontidal fishing license and trout stamp fees effective June 1, 2025.

This represents the first adjustment to nontidal–or freshwater fishing–fees in almost 20 years, addressing the rising costs of maintaining conservation efforts and angler programs in the face of inflation.

Maryland’s freshwater fishing licenses follow DNR’s user-pay, public-benefit model, in which license revenue directly and specifically supports the programs and resources that support nontidal fishing such as trout stocking and fish population assessments.



The price of a Maryland nontidal fishing license has not changed for 18 years, while the expenses associated with maintaining fish populations and resources have risen 56% for nontidal fishing. The cost of a trout stamp has remained the same for 33 years. In that time, the cost of providing trout-related programs has increased by 129%.

“Fisheries management and conservation contribute to Maryland’s natural beauty and bolster our outdoor recreation economy,” said DNR’s Fishing and Boating Services Director Lynn Fegley. “We approach fee adjustments deliberately because we know anglers make our work possible. Every nontidal fishing license purchased represents a direct investment in the future of Maryland’s aquatic resources and recreational opportunities.”

A workgroup consisting of members from the Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission, Black Bass Advisory Committee, and Coldwater Fisheries Advisory Committee recommended the new rates, which the Maryland legislature passed and Governor Wes Moore signed into law earlier this year.

These advisory bodies represent the interests of Maryland’s freshwater anglers. The fee structure was based on the inflation rate calculated using the Bureau of Statistics Consumer Price Index, price benchmarking with fees of neighboring states, and the current national average for comparable licenses and stamps.



License Type New Fee Resident Nontidal $32 Resident 7-Day Nontidal $16 Resident Trout Stamp $20 Non-Resident Nontidal* $55 Non-Resident 7-Day* $45 Non-Resident 3-Day* $35 Non-Resident Trout Stamp $30 Senior Consolidated $12 (trout stamp additional)

*Non-resident fees may be higher depending on the fees charged to Maryland residents by the non-resident’s home state for similar licenses.



This fee adjustment will enable the department to continue operating hatcheries to raise and stock sportfish, improve access to waterways, fight invasive species, and manage fisheries for long-term sustainability.

The Freshwater Fisheries and Hatcheries Division—responsible for monitoring, managing, stocking, and promoting access to freshwater species—receives 95% of its funding from angling-related activities.

License purchase revenue accounts for 65% of the division’s funding, federal excise tax on fishing equipment contributes 30% of the budget, and general state tax revenue accounts for 5% of Maryland’s funds for nontidal fishing.

Fishing licenses can be purchased online, at DNR service centers, or at sport license agent retailers. Licenses and stamps are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase, unless otherwise specified. Current license holders may renew up to 90 days before their current expiration date for 365 more days of fishing added to their current license.