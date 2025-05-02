Fatal Collision Involving Pedestrian in Waldorf Under Investigation

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, at approximately 8:20 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Old Washington Road and Trade Zone Court in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 callers reporting an unknown aged victim in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and appeared to be deceased.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim laying in the roadway and pronounced them deceased on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision. No other known injuries have been reported.

Officers have Old Washington Road closed in both directions from Acton Lane to Trade Zone Court as Crash Reconstruction is performed. Expect extended delays.

This is the second fatal collision in Charles County today.