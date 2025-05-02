Moore Announces Opening of Applications for Maryland Business Ready Sites Program

Governor Wes Moore announced the launch of the Maryland Business Ready Sites Program, a new initiative to boost economic growth by developing shovel-ready business sites statewide.

Established by the governor’s economic competitiv​eness executive order in December 2024, the program provides $3.5 million in matching grants for site characterization and improvements designed to accelerate investment across Maryland.

“Since Day One, we’ve worked to make Maryland more competitive,” said Gov. Moore. “I want to thank the Maryland Economic Development Corporation and partners from across the state for building on that foundation through the Maryland Business Ready Sites Program. Together, we will attract business growth to the state, create new jobs, and position Maryland to win the decade.”

Implemented by the Maryland Economic Development Corporation in partnership with state, county, and municipal economic development agencies, the program offers two types of grants: site characterization grants and site improvement grants.

Site characterization grants cover the costs of retaining a site development professional to evaluate the site’s current development status and its potential for future use. Site improvement grants support costs including infrastructure upgrades, environmental remediation, and other development-related needs.



“We believe the Maryland Business Ready Sites Program will be a powerful catalyst for economic growth and investment throughout our state,”. “By preparing sites for immediate development, we’re creating opportunities for both public and private partners to attract employers, facilitate business expansion, and revitalize underutilized properties across Maryland.”

To qualify, sites must be at least five acres and in a pre-development phase. Eligible sites or sub-sites will be intended exclusively for industrial or commercial use, primarily by private sector companies in industries outlined in the program guidelines. Public entities and private entities that own or control the land and agree to the program conditions are eligible to apply.

Program applications are now open. To be considered for priority review for FY2026, interested parties should submit applications by May 31. Learn more about the program and how to apply at medco-corp.com/programs.

Learn more about the Maryland Economic Development Corporation at medco-corp.com.