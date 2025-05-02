Renaming Smallwood Middle School: What Our Facebook Readers Really Think – What do You Think?

Comments on Southern Maryland Newsnet’s Facebook page quickly followed the Board of Education’s vote to rename General Smallwood Middle School as Glymont Middle School, effective July 1, 2025.

Between April 30 and May 1, about two hundred remarks appeared. Of those that clearly took a side, a little more than 70 percent objected to the change, just under 20 percent supported it, and the rest asked questions or remained neutral. Because participation was open to anyone with a Facebook account, these figures should not be read as a formal poll, but they do reflect the opinions of readers who chose to comment.

Many critics focused on cost and academic needs. Several cited state data showing that only 11 percent of students are proficient in math and 30 percent in reading. One parent wrote, “Kids can’t read but we’re worried about the name on a school,” while another asked, “Why not focus on kids bringing guns and knives to school instead of the name?” Questions about the price tag surfaced often, with estimates in the thread ranging from several hundred thousand dollars to more than a million for new signs, uniforms, and stationery.

History and heritage formed the next most common objection. Supporters of the original name praised General William Smallwood’s Revolutionary‑War service. “If it weren’t for General Smallwood and his troops, the British would have ended the war in their favor,” one commenter argued. Others warned of a domino effect, asking whether roads, parks, and businesses that carry the Smallwood name might face similar changes.

Those who favored the new name said public buildings should not honor people who enslaved others. They also saw Glymont as a chance to recognize a lesser‑known chapter of local history tied to the early‑twentieth‑century Glymont Colored School. One supporter remarked, “Learning the history and acknowledging the negative connotations should prompt us to change,” adding that addressing symbolism and improving academics can happen at the same time.

Despite opposing views on the renaming itself, many commenters agreed on broader worries about campus safety, discipline, and transparent budgeting. Several requested a detailed cost breakdown before any money is spent. Some skeptics said they might accept the change if officials could show that classroom resources would remain unaffected.

The school must install new exterior signage and update its digital systems before the 2025–2026 school year begins. Whether residents regard the change as progress or as an avoidable cost will depend on how the Board manages the financial details and—perhaps more importantly—how student safety and academic performance develop in the months ahead.