UPDATE: Police Investigating Three Victims Shot in St. Mary’s County – Two Flown to Trauma Center

UPDATE 5/3/2025: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducting proactive patrols in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 3, 2025, heard gunfire at approximately 2 a.m. and immediately responded to the area of Chancellors Run Road and Pegg Road in Great Mills.

Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle with four adult male occupants that had been struck by gunfire. Three of the occupants had sustained gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were flown to an area hospital for treatment and are listed in stable condition. The third victim declined medical care, while the fourth occupant was not injured.

The suspect fled the scene following the shooting.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded and have assumed the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or by email at [email protected].

5/3/2025: On Saturday, May 3, 2025, around 2:10 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Pegg Road and Lexington Drive in Great Mills, for the reported shooting.

Officers arrived to find two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper-body, with witnesses reporting two possible suspect vehicles fled onto Great Mills Road travelling towards Point Lookout Road.

A helicopter was requested for both victims due to their injuries, however, both were conscious alert and breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported both victims to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center with serious injuries.

Preliminary investigation found unknown suspect(s) fired at the victims vehicle while travelling down Chancellors Run Road. The vehicle and victims were struck multiple times. One witness reported two silver sedans appeared to be chasing the victims vehicle prior to fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Deputies and Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the shooting.

Multiple shell casings and other evidence was collected from the roadways which remained closed for over an hour while police searched for additional shell casings.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

