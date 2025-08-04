UPDATE: Third Suspect Charged in Connection to May 2025 St. Mary’s County Triple Shooting

UPDATE 8/4/2025: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jayshawn Maurice Bartlett, 21, of Lexington Park, on Friday, August 1, 2025, on a District Court arrest warrant charging him with 25 counts related to a May 2025 shooting in Great Mills.

In the early morning hours of May 3, 2025, patrol deputies conducting proactive patrols around Chancellors Run Road and Pegg Road heard gunfire and immediately responded. Deputies located a vehicle with four male occupants, and found three of them had sustained gunshot wounds.

Through investigative efforts, detectives determined the shooting stemmed from an altercation that had occurred the previous evening. On May 6, two suspects, Cameron David Louis Curtis, 22, of Valley Lee, and Peyton James Robert Curtis, 20, of Callaway, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Both suspects remain incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, awaiting trial.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified a third suspect, Jayshawn Maurice Bartlett, 21, of Lexington Park, as also being involved in the shooting. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Bartlett was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

Four counts of attempted second-degree murder

Four counts of assault first-degree

Four counts of assault second-degree

Firearm use in the commission of a violent crime

Handgun on person

Loaded handgun on person

Handgun in vehicle

Loaded handgun in vehicle

Four counts of recklessly discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle

The investigation remains open, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Keith Moritz at 301-475-4200, ext. 8093, or by email at [email protected].

Two men from St. Mary’s County have been arrested and charged in connection with a May 3, 2025, shooting that left three individuals injured near Pegg Road and Chancellors Run Road. A third suspect has been identified by investigators but has not been charged at this time.

Cameron David Louis Curtis, 22, of Valley Lee, and Peyton James Robert Curtis, 21, of Callaway, were taken into custody by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an extensive investigation. Both men face 19 criminal charges each, including multiple counts of attempted murder, assault, and firearms violations. They are currently being held without bond.

Deputies were stationed near the 7-Eleven on North Run Drive in Lexington Park around 2:05 a.m. when they heard several gunshots coming from the area of Fox Chase Drive, just north of their location. Shortly afterward, deputies discovered a black 2019 Chevrolet Malibu with visible bullet damage crashed near Pegg Road and Lexington Drive.

Inside the Malibu and in the surrounding area, deputies found four male occupants. Two victims had sustained gunshot wounds to the legs, while a third had an apparent graze wound to the arm. All victims survived. Two of the victims were transported to a local trauma center for further medical treatment.

Court documents indicate that just prior to the shooting, the victims had been at the Wawa store located at 23141 Three Notch Road in California, MD. There, a confrontation occurred between the victims and three suspects: Cameron Curtis, Peyton Curtis, and Kareem Tyree Harris. Surveillance footage shows the suspects chasing the Malibu on foot through the parking lot. Cameron Curtis, wearing a “Scarface” t-shirt and a “True Religion” beanie, was seen confronting one of the victims, who was driving the Malibu. Peyton Curtis was identified wearing a navy-blue “True Religion” coat and a black mask, and Harris was seen with a cross-body bag, holding his hand inside it during the pursuit.

As the victims fled southbound on Maryland Route 235, surveillance showed Harris entering the driver’s seat of a black Nissan sedan (MD registration 9GM2377), Cameron Curtis getting into the driver’s seat of a silver Hyundai Sonata, and Peyton Curtis entering the rear passenger seat of the Sonata.

Video evidence from a nearby 7-Eleven and the Chancellors Run Apartments captured the vehicles in pursuit. According to investigators, both the Nissan sedan and Hyundai Sonata were involved in the shooting incident that occurred shortly after at the intersection of Chancellors Run Road and Pegg Road. Spent shell casings from .40 caliber and 9mm firearms were recovered from two separate locations nearby.

Detectives later interviewed Peyton Curtis, who admitted to possessing a handgun concealed in his waistband at the time of the incident and to chasing the victims on foot. He also confirmed he was in the Hyundai Sonata when it followed the Malibu after the confrontation. However, he denied firing the weapon.

According to detectives, ballistic evidence suggested the shots fired came from the two vehicles in pursuit. Video surveillance placed the Hyundai Sonata, driven by Cameron Curtis, south of the intersection where the 9mm shell casings were found—an area not accessed by the victims’ vehicle or Harris’s Nissan.

Court filings identify Kareem Tyree Harris as a third suspect in the case. Harris is alleged to have participated in the chase and confrontation and was reportedly driving the Nissan sedan that followed the victims. He is also seen in surveillance footage during the altercation at the Wawa.

As of this report, Kareem Tyree Harris has not been charged in connection with the shooting. Authorities have not released information regarding the reason for the delay in potential charges.

Both Cameron Curtis and Peyton Curtis are charged with:

4 counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder

4 counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder

4 counts of First-Degree Assault

4 counts of Second-Degree Assault

Use of a Firearm in a Crime of Violence

Handgun in Vehicle

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Additionally, Peyton Curtis faces:

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

The two suspects had their initial court appearances on May 6, 2025, and were ordered to be held without bond. A bail review hearing was conducted on May 7, 2025, in St. Mary’s District Court.

UPDATE 5/6/2025: Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested two individuals on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, following an extensive investigation into a shooting that occurred in Great Mills over the weekend.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, May 3, 2025, deputies in the area of Chancellors Run Road and Pegg Road heard gunfire and responded. At the scene, deputies located a vehicle with four male occupants. Three of the individuals had sustained gunshot wounds—two were flown to an area hospital for treatment, while the third declined medical care. The fourth occupant was unharmed.

Through investigative efforts, detectives determined the shooting stemmed from an altercation that had occurred the previous evening. The suspects were identified as Cameron David Louis Curtis, 22, of Valley Lee, and Peyton James Robert Curtis, 20, of Callaway.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cameron Curtis, who was taken into custody at approximately 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Cameron David Louis Curtis is charged with:

• Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

• Four counts of attempted second-degree murder

• Four counts of first-degree assault

• Four counts of second-degree assault

• Firearm use in a felony crime of violence

• Handgun in vehicle

• Loaded handgun in vehicle

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Peyton Curtis was arrested following an interview with detectives.

Peyton James Robert Curtis is charged with:

• Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

• Four counts of attempted second-degree murder

• Four counts of first-degree assault

• Four counts of second-degree assault

• Firearm use in a felony crime of violence

• Two counts of carrying a loaded handgun on person

• Two counts of a loaded handgun in a vehicle

Both suspects were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown, where they await bond hearings.

This case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or via email at [email protected]

UPDATE 5/3/2025: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducting proactive patrols in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 3, 2025, heard gunfire at approximately 2 a.m. and immediately responded to the area of Chancellors Run Road and Pegg Road in Great Mills.

Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle with four adult male occupants that had been struck by gunfire. Three of the occupants had sustained gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were flown to an area hospital for treatment and are listed in stable condition. The third victim declined medical care, while the fourth occupant was not injured.

The suspect fled the scene following the shooting.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded and have assumed the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or by email at [email protected].

5/3/2025: On Saturday, May 3, 2025, around 2:10 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Pegg Road and Lexington Drive in Great Mills, for the reported shooting.

Officers arrived to find two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper-body, with witnesses reporting two possible suspect vehicles fled onto Great Mills Road travelling towards Point Lookout Road.

A helicopter was requested for both victims due to their injuries, however, both were conscious alert and breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported both victims to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center with serious injuries.

Preliminary investigation found unknown suspect(s) fired at the victims vehicle while travelling down Chancellors Run Road. The vehicle and victims were struck multiple times. One witness reported two silver sedans appeared to be chasing the victims vehicle prior to fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Deputies and Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the shooting.

Multiple shell casings and other evidence was collected from the roadways which remained closed for over an hour while police searched for additional shell casings.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

