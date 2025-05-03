Police Make Quick Arrest After Assault in Lexington Park, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Friday, May 2, 2025, at 9:50 p.m., police responded to the 46000 block of Pleasant Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported physical disturbance and altercation involving family members.

The 911 caller reported two family members were actively fighting with a loud disturbance heard in the background of the call. Before officers arrived on scene, the 911 caller reported one of the males was possibly unconscious.

Emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene.

Officers arrived on scene to find one subject suffering from injuries to the upperbody, and quickly detained the second involved subject.

EMS arrived and requested a helicopter a short time later after their arrival.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the male patient to an trauma center with injuries to the upperbody which was determined to be serious but non-life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the assault. The male was taken into custody on the scene and is facing assault charges.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

