CSM Offers Concerts, Writing Series, and More in May

Dance Performance: Unspoken Words. May 5, 7:30 – 10 p.m., Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. This spring, CSM’s Dance Ensemble students dive deeper into exploring how “the body says what words cannot.” Join them as they turn quotes from dance icons into choreography in an evening that will entertain and inspire. Tickets are $5. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/05/dance-unspoken-words.html.

Emily Creswick Writer’s Process Series: Samuel Fleming. May 6, 4:30 – 6 p.m., Learning Resource Center (LR Building), Room 211, La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. A Maryland native, Samuel Fleming writes science fiction and fantasy that explores survival, change, and adaptation. They’re the author of multiple series, including the sci-fi saga, “Mod Superhero,” and the world-hopping fantasy adventure, “A Battleaxe and a Metal Arm.” Samuel holds an AA in English from the College of Southern Maryland and a BA in English from the University of Maryland Global Campus. This is a monthly series for students, staff, faculty, and community members in which CSM brings local writers to the Writing Center to discuss writing processes. Events will occur on the first Tuesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Writing Center. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/05/writer-process-series-samuel-fleming.html.

Nursing Recognition Ceremony. May 8, 2-3 p.m., Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/05/nursing-recognition-spring25.html.

Health Career Readiness Recognition Ceremony. May 8, 6 – 7 p.m., Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/05/health-readiness-spring2025.html.



. May 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Physical Education Center (PE Building), La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. All physical campus locations will be closed for in-person services in celebration of our graduates for the commencement ceremonies being held at the La Plata Campus. Student support services, CSM business, and classes will operate virtually during this time. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/05/spring-commencement.html

SPARK! Places of Innovation Exhibit. May 17 – June 29, Velocity Center at 4465 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. Spark! Places of Innovation, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) program, dives into innovation and invention happening in rural America. In small towns across America, people are creating new products, taking risks, meeting challenges together, and seizing exciting opportunities that change local life and sometimes reach far beyond. Spark! features stories from over 30 rural communities across the nation that reveal the dynamic relationship between place and creativity. Technical, social, cultural, artistic, or a combination of all of these—every innovation is as unique as each community. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/05/spark-exhibit.html.

Infosession for Military-Connected Students. May 21, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. John E. Harms Academic Center (Building A), lobby, Prince Frederick Campus at 115 JW Williams Road in Prince Frederick. The session hosted by the Maryland Department of Labor will provide assistance with information regarding American Legion, employment opportunities, how to file VA claims, and any other VA resources. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/05/md-dept-of-labor-infosession.html.

Holiday: Memorial Day (college closed). May 24-26.

Michelle Simpson Center for Teaching and Learning Naming Ceremony. May 28, 2 – 3 p.m., Learning Resource Center (LR Building), La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. This event commemorates the naming of the Michelle Simpson Center for Teaching and Learning on the La Plata Campus and honors the legacy of former communications professor Michelle Simpson. This event is open to the public. Please reserve by May 21. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/05/naming-ceremony.html