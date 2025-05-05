Calvert County FFA Students Shine at Region 3 Leadership Development Events and Spring Judging

On March 21, 2025, four students from Calvert County Public Schools’ Future Farmers of America (FFA) demonstrated exceptional leadership and career readiness during the Region 3 Leadership Development Events.

Angelina Perez earned a gold medal in the Senior Prepared Speech competition and will advance to the state convention in June.

Raleigh Sterling received a silver medal in Employment Skills and will also compete at the state level.

Lilly Payne and Lola Brito both earned bronze medals in Employment Skills.

In addition to their success in leadership events, a team of four Calvert County FFA students competed in the Farm Business Management Career Development Event during Spring Judging on April 4.

Individual placements were:

2nd place – Lilly Payne

5th place – Raleigh Sterling

12th place – Angelina Perez

16th place – Penelope Pugner

The team placed fourth overall in the competition.

The Maryland FFA Association also announced this year’s recipients of the Gift of Blue Jacket program, which recognizes student dedication, service and leadership potential. Honorees from Calvert County include Elijah Mason, Penelope Pugner and Lilly Payne.

