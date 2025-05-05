La Plata Man Charged with Multiple ATV Thefts, Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute

On May 2, 2025, at 5 a.m., Demetrius Charles Dorsey, age 23, of La Plata, was arrested and charged in connection with numerous thefts of ATVs from across the region including King George County, Charles County, La Plata, Alexandria City, Prince William County, Prince George’s County and St. Mary’s County.

Dorsey would seek out people selling ATVs on social media, and once he met up with the seller, he would ask to test drive the ATV; however, he never returned. Many of the cases began in the parking lot of a business. After fleeing, Dorsey would sell the stolen ATVs on the internet and social media.

With the assistance of law enforcement across the region, a search warrant was served at Dorsey’s home on Goose Creek Drive, where investigators recovered more than 100 grams of cannabis and drug distribution materials.

Further, Dorsey was linked to many complaints from community members and motorists about driving recklessly on roadways, creating dangerous situations for people driving roadways.

Detectives suggest that sellers take precautions when selling vehicles or anything online. For vehicle sales and purchases.

Check ID and snap a photo: Ask to see and photograph their driver’s license (or at least write down their license number and name).

Hold onto the keys until payment or ID is provided

Don’t hand over keys until you’ve secured collateral or identification.

State in your ad or messages: “Test rides only with full payment or cash deposit and valid ID.”

This sets clear expectations ahead of time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Caldwell at 301-609-3907.