Hoyer, Moore Release Statements on Trump Budget Proposal

Maryland Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on the Trump-Vance Administration’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget proposal:

“T​he president’s budget proposal would kill jobs, hollow out health care and public education, and accelerate the reckless assault on Maryland’s economy that started on January 20. This isn’t fiscal stewardship; it’s fiscal sabotage. This is not taking care of our people; it’s cruelty. And the most vulnerable among us would pay the highest price.

“As the home to more than sixty federal facilities and 260,000 federal workers, Maryland is uniquely susceptible to these thoughtless and politically-driven cuts. And the entire nation is suffering from both Elon Musk’s DOGE project and an ideological and meritless trade war. Our country’s economy has stalled, stoking legitimate fears of a recession that would hurt every Marylander and every American.

“But in the face of chaos, Team Maryland remains committed to leading with clarity, calm, and courage. Congress holds the power of the purse, and I will continue to work alongside our partners in the congressional delegation to push back against these cuts, which neither put the needs of the people first nor uplift the aspirations of Marylanders.”



Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee, issued the following statement on the Trump Administration’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2026:

“Trump’s budget represents the interests of the wealthy few instead of the many American workers, families, and small businesses just trying to stay afloat.

“His proposal cuts nearly a quarter of all non-defense discretionary spending. It terminates programs that help struggling families keep the lights on, keep food on the table, and keep a roof over their heads. The budget puts our nation’s children at risk, eliminating preschool development grants and slashing funding for maternal and child health programs.

“This disastrous budget would undermine America’s health and competitiveness for generations. Trump wants to cut the budget of the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in half. These are the agencies that help identify, treat, and even cure life-threatening diseases and protect Americans from pandemics. He also intends to cut a quarter of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s budget. That will jeopardize early warning systems that help American communities withstand natural disasters, which are becoming more frequent and more dangerous.

“While putting up more obstacles for the American people, Trump’s budget makes it easier for the wealthiest individuals and big corporations to get even further ahead. It cuts the Internal Revenue Service’s budget by a fifth. The IRS has been desperately underfunded and understaffed for decades. Slashing its funding further will make it even harder for the agency to go after wealthy tax cheats who try to get out of paying their fair share. Ultimately, hardworking Americans who dutifully pay their taxes are forced to bear the cost of this loss in revenue.

“How we spend our money reflects our values. Once again, Trump proves he does not care for the American people – only himself.”