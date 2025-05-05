St. Mary’s College to Host, Participate in 2025 College Sailing National Championships

By Chuck Steenburgh: Field selections for the 2025 College Sailing Open and Women’s Fleet Race National Championships, to be hosted by St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM), have been announced by the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA).

Host SMCM qualified in both the women’s (May 20-23) and open (May 27-30) fleets.

Each 36-team fleet consists of 12 automatic qualifiers (based on conference championships) with at-large selections determined by a national selection committee. SMCM teams were at-large selections in both the women’s and open fleets.

2025 will mark the fourth time SMCM has hosted the collegiate national sailing championships, the most recent being in 2014. SMCM has won a total of 18 ICSA national titles: team racing five times; coed dinghy & women’s singlehanded three times; women’s dinghy, men’s single-handed and sloop twice each and the Fowle Trophy for best all around once