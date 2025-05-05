Maryland AG Joins 23 Other States in Lawsuit Challenging Trump Administration’s Dismantling of AmeriCorps, the National Volunteer Public Service Agency

Attorney General Anthony G. Brown co-led a coalition of 23 attorneys general—joined by the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania—in filing a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle AmeriCorps by abruptly reducing the agency’s workforce by nearly 90%, cancelling its contracts, and closing $400 million worth of AmeriCorps-supported programs.

AmeriCorps, an independent federal agency that engages Americans in meaningful community-based service, provides opportunities for more than 200,000 Americans to serve their communities every year. The Trump administration’s arbitrary cuts during National Service Week will cripple AmeriCorps’ ability to continue administering its programs and operations.

“President Trump’s unlawful dismantling of AmeriCorps is a direct attack on the communities that rely on national service to survive and thrive. These reckless cuts will rip vital support away from our veterans, seniors, students, and families recovering from disaster,” said Attorney General Brown. “In Maryland alone, programs that educate children, care for the elderly, and rebuild homes are being wiped out overnight. I will fight this brazen abuse of power in court and do everything in my power to restore these life-changing services.”



AmeriCorps support national and state community service programs by funding and placing volunteers in local and national organizations that address critical community needs. Organizations rely on support from AmeriCorps to recruit, place, and supervise AmeriCorps members nationwide. In Maryland, AmeriCorps members and volunteers serve as public school teachers across the state; build and rehabilitate homes in Baltimore City; restore and improve Maryland’s state parks and conservation areas; and provide services to low-income, homeless, and elderly individuals in rural Western Maryland the Eastern Shore.

After business hours on Friday, April 25, the Trump administration closed more than 20 AmeriCorps programs in Maryland, revoking more than $12 million in funding and directing members to immediately stop service.

Across the entire country, more than 1,000 AmeriCorps programs were affected.

Combined with the placement of 85% of AmeriCorps staff on administrative leave, notices of Reductions in Force, and the termination of AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps, these actions reflect a decision to dismantle the agency.

In the complaint today, Attorney General Brown and a multistate coalition argue that by dismantling AmeriCorps, the Trump administration is effectively ending states’ abilities to support AmeriCorps programs within their borders—the few remaining staff members at AmeriCorps will not be able to timely process grants and ensure the flow of funds to states, which will harm organizations and agencies that receive these grants.

The coalition establishes that the Trump administration has acted unlawfully in its gutting of AmeriCorps, violating both the Administrative Procedures Act and the separation of powers under the U.S. Constitution. Congress created AmeriCorps and the programs it administers, and the President cannot incapacitate the agency’s ability to administer appropriated grants or carry out statutorily assigned duties. Further, by dismantling AmeriCorps and its programs, which are established by Congress, the Trump administration has exceeded its authority under law.

In Maryland, AmeriCorps provided over $21 million in federal funding and education awards last year, supporting 4,949 members serving across the state. The Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism managed $6.2 million that funded 25 critical service programs addressing needs of immigrants through Maryland Refugee Corps, students through Maryland Reading Corps and Teach for America, and elderly residents through various community services. Salisbury University’s ShoreCorps, Frostburg’s ASTAR program, and the Maryland Conservation Corps provide essential services to underserved communities, at-risk youth, and environmental education to thousands of Marylanders. On Friday, Maryland was notified that Frostburg’s ASTAR program and the Maryland Conservation Corps program were terminated. These unlawful cuts, and the broader dismantling of AmeriCorps, will eliminate numerous and vital services that Marylanders rely on.

Joining the lawsuit, led by Attorney General Brown along with the attorneys general of California, Colorado, and Delaware, are the attorneys general of Arizona, Connecticut, the District of Colombia, Hawai‛i, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin, and the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.