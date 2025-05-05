Leonardtown Gears Up for the 2025 St. Mary’s Rod & Classic Car Show and 12th Annual Running of the Balls

Hundreds of classic, vintage, restored cars, trucks, and hot rods will take over the streets of Historic Downtown Leonardtown during the annual St. Mary’s Rod & Classic Car Show, which is now scheduled for Sunday, May 18, 2025.

This family-friendly event draws vehicle enthusiasts from across the region and includes games, raffles, awards, and music.

Also featured during the day’s festivities is the 12th Annual Running of the Balls, a signature fundraiser hosted by the Leonardtown Rotary Club. All proceeds from the event benefit Hospice of St. Mary’s and other local non-profit organizations.

Spectator entry is just a $5 donation to support Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Road Closures and Traffic Advisory

To ensure the safety of attendees and participants, the following road closures will be in effect on Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM (or until roads are cleared and deemed safe to reopen):

Washington Street from Shadrick Street to Courthouse Drive will be closed to all through traffic and parking

Access to downtown Leonardtown will be maintained via Lawrence Avenue and Courthouse Drive for residents, businesses, and patrons.

Please plan ahead and follow posted signage and directions from event personnel for a safe and enjoyable experience.

For more information, about the event please visit: www.stmarysrodandclassic.com

