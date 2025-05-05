Father Andrew White School First Touch a Truck & Car Show on Saturday, May 10th, 2025

This Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 10:00 a.m., to 3:00 p.m., come support the FAW Destination Imagination teams who are gearing up to compete in their STEAM challenges at the Global Finals in Kansas City in May!!!

Located at the Father Andrew White S.J. School, 22850 Washington Street in Leonardtown.

$5 to enter, enjoy the cars, trucks, boats, and more at the first ever Father Andrew White Touch a Truck and Car Show event. Come on out to explore emergency vehicles, fun cars new and old, and food trucks.

