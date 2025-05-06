UPDATE: Public Meeting TODAY – Statements Released Following The Proposed Crisis Stabilization Center in Charlotte Hall

Maryland Delegate Matt Morgan released the following statement on May 5th, 2025.

“This post is designed as a PSA for residents of Northern St. Mary’s. I am gathering more information about the proposed psychiatric urgent care facility on Mount Wolf Road in Charlotte Hall.

I had no involvement in recruiting or funding this proposed project. My knowledge was limited to the fact that the state budget included a line item for the Pascal Center. I will post a photo of the legislative language in the comment section.

Like many residents, I find it troubling that a facility of this nature is being proposed in a residential area, particularly when it appears the primary goal is to cater to out-of-county residents.

I look forward to learning more about the funding mechanisms and timeline associated with these decisions as further details become available.

Until then, I would like to share a few important things.

First, residents have started a petition in opposition. I have personally signed the petition; if you are a resident of St. Mary’s, I recommend signing as well.

Please sign and share by clicking here.

Secondly, the community will have two in-person opportunities to voice their opinion regarding this development. These meetings are crucial as they provide a platform for us to express our concerns directly to the decision-makers.

Tuesday, May 6 at 6:30 PM: Public County Commissioners Forum Thursday, May 22 at 6:30 PM: Planning Commission Meeting

Both in-person meetings will be held at the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldrige St, Leonardtown, MD.

St. Mary’s County Government released the following below on May 5th, 2025, however, they failed to note in the press release, Facebook post or emails that there is also a public meeting today, Tuesday, May 6th, 2025.

They only mentioned the meeting on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Make your voice heard and show up. SMNEWSNET will be attending.



Over the last few days, there has been significant community interest and discussion regarding a proposed crisis stabilization center in the Charlotte Hall area, east of the intersection of MD Route 235 and Mount Wolf Road. We recognize and appreciate the public’s desire for transparency and clear information on this proposed project and its review process.

The proposed facility is not a County-owned or County-funded project. It is being developed by Pascal Crisis Services, Inc., a private, non-profit organization specializing in behavioral health services. The proposed project must follow St. Mary’s County’s zoning regulations and go through an official review process, including opportunities for public input.

The project developer chose to conduct a community meeting on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at the Charlotte Hall Library to seek the community’s input on their project ahead of the official public hearings with the County’s Board of Appeals and Planning Commission.

The first official step in the development review process is a public hearing before the St. Mary’s County Board of Appeals for a conditional use approval. This hearing is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room, located in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. This meeting is open to the public. Anyone wishing to provide input may do so in person or by submitting written testimony via mail or email to [email protected]. Feedback on public hearing topics is accepted in advance.

As required by law, the applicant is required to post signs at the proposed project site no later than Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Notice must also be sent by the applicant to owners of all property within 200 feet of the proposed project via certified mail (postmarked by May 7, 2025) and USPS first class mail (postmarked by May 8, 2025).

Public Hearing information is also posted in the legal notices section of local newspapers and on our website at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/PublicHearings.

If the Board of Appeals grants the conditional use approval, the next step would be a public hearing on the concept site plan before the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission, where additional public comment will be welcomed. The project must be approved by both the Board of Appeals and the Planning Commission to move forward.

For more information on this project, please contact Sherrie Young with the Department of Land Use & Growth Management at [email protected] or (301) 475-4200 x1522.



Commissioner Mike Alderson Jr., released the following on May 4th, 2025.

Dear residents of Northern St. Mary’s County, In the past few days, many of you have contacted me expressing concerns about the proposed psychiatric urgent care facility planned for a residential neighborhood off Mount Wolf Road. I want to take this opportunity to address some of the circulating rumors and provide clarity.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s were briefed on the proposed Pascal Health Crisis Center last spring. At the time, this was well before any property had been purchased, and it was assumed that the facility would be situated on commercial property. I want to emphasize that this briefing took place over a year ago.

Fast forward to last Tuesday afternoon. While commuting to work in Washington, D.C., I was informed by a resident that the developers and owners of the Pascal Center were hosting a meeting at the Charlotte Hall Library. Unfortunately, due to the extremely short notice, I was unable to attend. To my knowledge, neither I nor any other member of county government was notified about this meeting by the developers or owners, and I am still working to uncover why that was the case.

Let me be clear: I fully support the urgent need for a mental health crisis center in Southern Maryland. At present, our region’s largest mental health facility is tragically our detention center in Leonardtown, which is simply unacceptable.

However, I CANNOT support the placement of this facility on Mount Wolf Road in a residential area.

This situation feels eerily similar to what happened in 2022 when the state facilitated the establishment of a cannabis grow facility in the 7th District. As a private citizen, I strongly opposed that project, alongside my friends, family, and neighbors.

Unfortunately, the state, with local support, prioritized cannabis production over preserving our rural and critical areas. The facility was conveniently granted an exemption from local zoning regulations, undermining the rules meant to protect our community. This current proposal for the Pascal Health Crisis Center mirrors that same disregard for local input and zoning laws. However, this time the citizens and residents have a chance to let their voices be heard, unlike we did in 2022.

These issues arise when certain industries are granted special treatment, and it infuriates me. The rules should apply equally to everyone. No community should be blindsided by decisions that impact their neighborhoods so profoundly.

I want to assure you that I strongly oppose any county funding for this project at its current location and will actively work to explore alternative solutions for relocating the proposed project.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s will hold a public meeting on Tuesday night, May 6th, and I invite you to attend and share your thoughts. Your presence and input are vital in shaping the future of our community.

