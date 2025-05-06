Charles County Commissioner Meeting Agenda for May 6 and 7, 2025, Meetings on May 7th and 20th for Proposed Tax Hike on Property

The County Commissioners will hold this public meeting “virtually” and in-person. SHOW UP AND MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD!! Meetings is Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 4:30, public comments held at 6:30 p.m. (Full schedule below)

This follows after the Charles County Commissioners voted 3-1 on April 22, 2025, to introduce Proposed Bill 2025-04, which would raise the recordation tax rate applied to real estate transactions, another public hearing is scheduled for May 20, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

Southern Maryland Association of REALTORS released the following statement. “STOP THE RECORDATION TAX HIKE – Charles County is proposing a recordation tax increase—from $10 to $14 per $1,000—which could add nearly $2,000 in new taxes on the average home purchase! This will hit first-time buyers and working families the hardest, at a time when housing is already unaffordable for many.”

The public can watch this meeting on Comcast 95 (SD) and 1070 (HD), Verizon FIOS 10, Roku or Apple TV streaming devices (Charles County Government), and the web at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/VOD.

Residents without internet service can listen to the meeting at 301-645-0500.

VIRTUAL COMMISSIONERS’ PUBLIC COMMENT SIGN-IN BEGINS

8 a.m. – To register to speak virtually at the Commissioners’ public comment session or the public hearings, call 240-776-6709. Virtual Registration for the public comment session and the public hearings ends at 4 p.m.

IN-PERSON COMMISSIONERS’ PUBLIC COMMENT SIGN-IN BEGINS

4:30 p.m. – In-person registration opens to sign in to provide public comment to the commissioners.

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Charles County Commissioners’ Meeting

OPEN SESSION

9 a.m. – The Open Session of the Commissioners’ Meeting begins in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata).

Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Recognitions Ronald Brown Service on Heritage Commission Service Employee Length of Service First Quarter (January-March 2025), Top Performer, First Quarter (January- March 2025) and Top Performer of the Year for 2024

Proclamations

OPEN SESSION

10:15 a.m. – The Open Session of the Commissioners’ Meeting continues in the Government Building Conference Room at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata).

Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Commissioners’ Comments and Summary of Public Comments: April 29, 2025

Approval of Minutes: April 29 and 30, 2025

Announcements Next Scheduled Session: May 13-14, 2025

Approval Items

Briefing: Bi-Annual Health Department Report

Briefing: Mobile Integrated Health (MIH and Mobile Crisis Team)

FY 2026 Budget Work Session: Review of FY2026 General Fund, Special Revenue Funds, and Enterprise Funds

FY 2026 Budget Work Session: Review Governmental Capital Improvement Projects (CIP)

CLOSED SESSION

The Closed Session will begin at 12:30 p.m. (virtual and limited in-person). All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to Section 3-305(b)(3)(7)(9) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.

OPEN SESSION

3:00 p.m. – The Open Session of the Commissioners’ Meeting continues in the Government Building Conference Room at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata).

Roll Call

Briefing: Charles County Maryland Climate Adaptation Report Card

Briefing: Communications Plan for Recognition of Heritage Months

Discussion: Fire Suppression Task Force

5 p.m.- Commissioners’ Public Comment Session Link to submit and/or view public written comments



ADJOURNMENT

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Charles County Commissioners’ Meeting

VIRTUAL COMMISSIONERS’ PUBLIC HEARING SIGN-IN BEGINS

8 a.m. – To register to speak virtually at the Commissioners’ public hearings, call 240-776-6709. Virtual Registration for the public hearings ends at 4 p.m.

IN-PERSON COMMISSIONERS’ PUBLIC HEARING SIGN-IN BEGINS

5:30 p.m. – In-person registration opens to sign in to provide public comment for the public hearings.

OPEN SESSION

4:30 p.m. – The Open Session of the Commissioners’ Meeting continues in the Government Building Conference Room at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata).

Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Briefing: FY2025 General Fund Review – Third Quarter

Briefing: Update on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)

Meet and Confer with the Town of La Plata and the Town of Indian Head: FY2026 Tax Differential

6 p.m. – Public hearings begin for in-person comments in the Government Building Meeting Room and virtual comments will be heard in the Government Building Conference Room (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata).

Roll Call

Public Hearings (click the links to submit or view public comments)

, titled Revisions Recordation Tax.

The bill amends Chapter 281 of the Charles County Code to increase the recordation tax rate to $7 for each $500 or fraction of $500 of consideration payable or of the principal amount of the debt secured for an instrument of writing.

Individuals or representatives of groups wishing to make oral or written comments are encouraged to attend the hearing.

In-person: Speaker sign-up will begin 30 minutes (1/2 hour) prior to the hearing at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata) and will end at the commencement of the hearing.

Virtually: Call (240) 776-6709, between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, My 20, 2025, to register to speak. Once registered, individuals will receive a virtual link to testify between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. after in-person speakers testify. If you are not available to speak when your name is called, we have the right to move on to the next caller. Each speaker will be allotted three (3) minutes.

Written or voicemail comments may be submitted in lieu of oral testimony, or to expand upon oral testimony, and will be accepted Friday, May 2, 2025, starting at 8 a.m. through Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 5 p.m. for:

E-Comment: use https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/public-comments/public-hearing-comments/revisions-to-recordation-tax-rate

Phone message: call 301-645-0652

Mail: Commissioners of Charles County, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, Maryland 20646.Comments sent by mail must be received no later than Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Individuals with special needs may contact Maryland Relay Service TDD 1-800-735-2258.

The bill may be viewed in the Government Building Auditorium at 200 Baltimore St., La Plata, MD 20646 or online at: https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/board-of-charles-county-commissioners-meetings. For more information, please contact Danielle Mitchell, at 301-645-0555 or by email [email protected].

BY ORDER OF THE CHARLES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Reuben B. Collins, II., Esq., President

In the event the notified meeting is canceled due to inclement weather or acts of nature beyond the control of the County, all items scheduled to be discussed or heard at the meeting will be rescheduled to a later date at 6:00pm in the County Commissioners Meeting Room.