Calvert County Woman Charged with Felony Theft After Shoplifting Incidents at Ross and Ulta in Prince Frederick

A Prince Frederick woman is facing multiple theft charges after allegedly attempting to steal over $2,100 worth of merchandise from two retail stores in a single evening.

According to charging documents from the District Court for Calvert County, Jerry Lee Duvall, 42, of Prince Frederick, was arrested on April 22, 2025, following incidents at Ross Dress for Less and Ulta Beauty, both located along Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.

At approximately 7:59 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ross Dress for Less after store staff reported a shoplifting attempt. A store cashier told authorities that she saw Duvall pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise past all points of sale without attempting to pay. When confronted, Duvall reportedly became aggressive and told the cashier to call police. The employee retrieved the cart and secured the items, which were later valued at $1,316.42.

After leaving the store, the same cashier stated that she encountered Duvall waiting outside, where Duvall allegedly made threatening remarks. Fearing for her safety, the employee contacted law enforcement.

While deputies investigated the Ross incident, the manager of Ulta Beauty, a neighboring store, approached officers and reported a separate theft attempt involving Duvall. According to the manager, Duvall had entered Ulta, selected multiple items, and attempted to exit the store without paying. When confronted, she returned the merchandise and left. The value of the attempted theft at Ulta was $854.55.

Deputies collected surveillance footage from Ross showing Duvall pushing a cart filled with goods past the checkout area. Receipts from both Ross and Ulta, detailing a total of 153 items valued at $2,170.97, were submitted as evidence. Both store employees requested that Duvall be trespassed indefinitely from the establishments.

Duvall was arrested at the scene and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. She was later released on her own recognizance.

Duvall has been formally charged with the following offenses:

Theft Scheme: $1,500 to less than $25,000 (Felony) Theft: $100 to under $1,500 (Two counts – Misdemeanor)

