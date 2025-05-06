Leonardtown Man Arrested After Grabbing Deputy’s Taser and Resisting Arrest in Calvert County

Christian Taylor Chism, 34, of Leonardtown, is facing multiple criminal charges following a confrontation with deputies during a traffic stop in Solomons during the early morning hours of April 26, 2025.

According to court documents and the official statement of probable cause filed in the District Court for Calvert County, Chism was arrested at approximately 1:40 a.m. in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on HG Trueman Road. Deputy First Class McCourt, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, was assisting Deputy Contic on a traffic stop when he approached the vehicle to speak with its passengers. “Asking various questions about their night etc. Just making small talk while Dep. Contic continued her traffic stop,” McCourt wrote in his statement.

Chism, who was seated in the rear driver’s side of the vehicle, reportedly became irritated and confrontational. “Chism asked me why I was asking so many questions and then continued telling me to leave,” the report states. “I advised him that I was not leaving at this point. Chism looked annoyed by my presence.” According to McCourt, Chism then reached through the rolled-down window and allegedly grabbed the deputy’s agency-issued Taser 7, which was secured in a holster on McCourt’s vest. “Chism reached out through the rolled-down window grabbing my agency issued Taser 7… and tried to take it,” the deputy wrote. McCourt responded by grabbing Chism’s arm and ordering him out of the vehicle. When Chism refused, McCourt physically removed him from the car and brought him to the ground. “I was forced to pull him out of the vehicle and escort him to the ground using the least amount of force necessary,” he stated.

Deputy Contic had to interrupt her traffic investigation to assist in the arrest. Chism allegedly resisted officers’ attempts to handcuff him. “He refused to put his hands behind his back and was actively resisting by pulling his hands and arms away from us,” the deputy’s report reads. Additionally, Chism allegedly grabbed the deputy’s hands during the struggle in an effort to prevent being restrained. Once placed in handcuffs, Chism reportedly continued to be non-compliant. “I attempted to help Chism to his feet, which he refused.” A Maryland State Trooper then assisted in escorting Chism to the patrol vehicle. He allegedly refused to walk and dragged his feet. “Once Chism was in my agency vehicle, I ordered him to turn his head to the left and look away from me, which he refused,” McCourt noted. “Dep. Contic also ordered him to do so.” Due to “the assault that had already occurred and his aggressive behavior,” McCourt wrote that he redirected Chism’s face “with the palm of my hand to protect myself while putting his seatbelt on.”

Chism was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center without further incident.

Based on the incident, Chism was charged with three misdemeanors: second-degree assault (CR 3-203), obstructing and hindering (Common Law), and resisting or interfering with arrest (CR 9-408(b)). He was held on a $3,000 unsecured personal bond, which he posted on the same day. His initial court appearance took place remotely on April 26, 2025.

