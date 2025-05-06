FDR Boulevard Lanes Remain Closed at Chancellors Run Road Due to Motor Vehicle Collision

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 2:10 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of FDR Boulevard and Chancellors Run Road for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision with one vehicle into the State Highway Administration electrical box and crosswalk signal which resulted in the traffic lights going out.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police remain on the scene. FDR Boulevard remains closed at the intersection and Fire Department Lane.

Use caution in the area and expect delays as SHA and SMECO continue to work on the scene.