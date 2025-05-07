Children Nearly Struck as Lexington Park Woman Forces Vehicle Past Active School Bus Stop After Assaulting Bus Driver

Tynesha Lashaun Thomas, 34, of Lexington Park, is facing a series of criminal and traffic charges after an incident involving a school bus on March 11, 2025, that reportedly took place during student drop-offs on Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown.

According to court documents filed on May 6, 2025, by Trooper Azeez Olayanju of the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack, Thomas is charged with the following:

Second-Degree Assault

Malicious Destruction of Property (under $1,000)

Disorderly Conduct

Additionally, Thomas was cited for the following traffic violations:

Failure to Stop for a School Vehicle Operating Flashing Red Lights

Negligent Driving

Unsafe Passing on the Right

The case remains open as of May 6, 2025, and a criminal summons was issued the same day but has not yet been served. A preliminary inquiry hearing is scheduled for June 13, 2025, at the District Court for St. Mary’s County in Leonardtown.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:23 p.m. as students from Piney Point Elementary School were being dropped off. The bus driver, an adult female victim, told police she had activated the bus’s stop signs and flashing red lights while stopping in the area of Point Lookout Road and Chestnut Ridge Drive.

The driver observed a black Nissan Altima attempt to pass the bus on the right shoulder. When the bus partially blocked the shoulder to protect students, the driver of the Altima — later identified as Tynesha Thomas — allegedly exited her vehicle and began yelling at the driver, using profane language.

According to the report, Thomas said, “You better get the f** off and close the door, or I will f*** you up.”

The bus driver stated that when she attempted to speak with Thomas, she was shoved into the bus doors, though she reported no injuries. She pushed Thomas back in self-defense before retreating inside the bus.

Thomas allegedly repeatedly attempted to force open the bus doors, causing mechanical damage to the bus. The driver stated that Thomas then got back into her vehicle and sped off, reportedly striking the bus’s front-end stop sign and nearly hitting a witness standing nearby.

Three additional eyewitnesses supported the bus driver’s account:

A grandparent of one of the children, confirmed that she saw the black Nissan attempt to bypass the bus and watched Thomas push the driver.

Another parent, stated he saw Thomas try to pass on the shoulder and witnessed the confrontation on the bus steps.

A nearby resident, reported hearing loud honking and saw Thomas push the bus doors before fleeing in her car.

Surveillance footage provided by St. Mary’s County Public Schools and reviewed by the Maryland State Police confirmed Thomas as the driver of the black Nissan Altima. The footage showed the assault and property damage.

According to the documents, police attempted to contact Thomas on multiple occasions. When reached, Thomas denied being in the area and declined an immediate interview. She tentatively agreed to meet at a later date, but the summons was issued before any meeting occurred.

As of May 6, 2025, the criminal summons remains unserved.

A preliminary inquiry is set for June 13, 2025, at 1:00 PM in Courtroom 2 at the St. Mary’s District Court in Leonardtown.



This is not the first time Thomas has faced criminal charges involving alleged violence in St. Mary’s County. In 2020, Thomas was arrested by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following a domestic incident at a Lexington Park residence.

On the night of October 30, 2020, Thomas was accused of assaulting her then-fiancée by throwing a cup of noodles at her and placing her hands around the victim’s neck. The victim reported pain in her neck. According to the probable cause statement filed by Deputy Michael Rycyzyn, Thomas became increasingly agitated during the investigation and attempted to shut herself in a bedroom. Deputies decided to arrest her, fearing that the violence could escalate. Thomas was reportedly defiant and uncooperative, had to be physically carried from the residence, and kicked two responding officers during the process.

She was initially charged with three counts of second-degree assault and one count of resisting arrest. However, after a court proceeding in February 2021, Thomas pleaded guilty to a single count of disorderly conduct. The remaining charges were dismissed. She was sentenced to ten days in jail, with nine days suspended, and placed on one year of unsupervised probation. She was also ordered to complete eight hours of community service.

