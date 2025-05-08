Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Locating Multiple Wanted Individuals

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating several individuals currently wanted on various criminal charges. Authorities are urging anyone with information about their whereabouts to come forward.

Wanted Individuals:

Jesse Holland III is wanted for Escape.

Jamar Arsenio Brown is wanted for Burglary 4th Degree.

John Howard Ogle is wanted for Violation of Probation (VOP) – Drug Possession.

Christopher Thomas Davidoff is wanted for Armed Robbery.

Jarred Cody Edwards is wanted for Drug Distribution.

Mark Johan Bysheim is wanted for Indecent Exposure and Trespassing.

Bobby James Endres is wanted for Obstruction and Hindering, Theft, and Driving While Impaired.

Abigail Leigh Adams is wanted for VOP – Neglect of a Minor.

Anyone with information about these individuals is encouraged to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800. Specific deputies may also be contacted directly:

DFC Chip Ward: (443) 532-0603

CPL D. Jacobs: (301) 956-5047

DFC J. Murphy: (410) 474-4413

DFC J. Bell: (443) 975-0481

