Purple Star School Designation Awarded to 10 Calvert County Schools

Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) is proud to announce that 10 of its schools have been awarded the prestigious Purple Star School designation by the Maryland State Department of Education for 2025.

This honor recognizes schools that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to supporting military-connected students and their families.

Established by the Maryland General Assembly in 2022, The Purple Star Schools Program identifies schools that go above and beyond to provide welcoming, supportive environments and smooth transitions for military families.

Maryland is one of 42 states to implement a Purple Star initiative, and this year’s designation was awarded to only 23 schools across eight local education agencies.

Calvert County leads the state with the most newly awarded Purple Start Schools in 2025:

Additionally, Mount Harmony Elementary School, awarded the designation in 2024, proudly maintains its Purple Star status.



To earn this designation, schools must meet rigorous criteria that demonstrate a comprehensive commitment to military-connected students. This includes appointing a dedicated military liaison to support students and their families, providing accessible digital resources specifically tailored for military families, implementing student-led transition programs to help new students acclimate, and ensuring that staff receive training on the unique challenges military-connected students may face.

Dr. Andraé Townsel, Superintendent of Schools, expressed his pride in the district’s recognition, stating: “Calvert County Public Schools is deeply honored to be recognized for our commitment to military families. We are proud to support those who serve.”

The application process required strong community collaboration. Dawn Simpson, School Liaison Officer at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, provided valuable guidance and support throughout. She stated, “I’m delighted to see so many schools in Calvert County receive the Purple Star School designation. This designation sends a beacon to our military families that they are coming to a school that understands their unique challenges and has personnel and programs in place to support them. It has been my pleasure to work with the military liaisons throughout CCPS, and I look forward to continued collaboration and partnership as we work together to serve those who serve our country.”

Dr. Brandon Temple, Chair of the Calvert County Veterans Affairs Commission, also worked closely with CCPS in supporting schools through the application process. “Calvert County Public Schools set the standard for supporting military-connected students in the state of Maryland. It was an honor to stand with our ten Purple Star Schools as they were recognized for their dedication to supporting this critical mission,” Temple noted.

This achievement builds upon last year’s success when Mt. Harmony Elementary School became one of the first eight schools in Maryland to receive the Purple Star designation – setting a precedent and paving the way for continued excellence in supporting military families in the district.

For more information about CCPS’s services for military-connected families, visit: Military-Connected Student Support.

