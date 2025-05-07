Linda Turner, Appointed As New Calvert County Administrator

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Turner as the new county administrator, effective July 1, 2025.

Turner brings more than 20 years of experience in public administration, with a strong background in local government leadership, strategic management and community engagement. She has served as Calvert County’s deputy county administrator since October 2023.

“Linda has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to public service,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “We are confident in her ability to lead our county government with professionalism, vision and a focus on serving the needs of Calvert County residents.”

“I am honored to continue serving Calvert County in this new capacity,” Turner said. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and working alongside the BOCC to meet the needs of our community while planning for a bright and sustainable future. I am committed to ensuring Calvert County remains a place where families thrive, businesses grow and employees feel supported in a positive and productive work environment.”



In her new role, Turner will oversee day-to-day operations of county government, implement policies set by the BOCC and work closely with department leaders to ensure high-quality public services.

Before joining Calvert County, Turner held several senior leadership positions in Prince George’s County government. Her roles included senior advisor to the deputy chief administrative officer for government operations, deputy director for policy, planning and public affairs, and program director for the county’s Transforming Neighborhoods Initiative (TNi). Under her leadership, TNi earned a National Association of Counties Achievement Award in the Human Services category.

This award honors effective county government programs that enhance services for residents. In addition, she was a member of the senior leadership team for Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, a bi-county agency recognized as the eighth-largest combined water and wastewater utility in the U.S. by population served. Turner was widely recognized for her ability to foster collaboration and deliver results that strengthened communities.

Turner holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus and a certificate from the Executive Education Program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Turner, a Calvert County resident, has lived in Huntingtown for more than four decades. She is a Northern High School alumna and a strong supporter of Calvert County Public Schools, where both of her sons attended from elementary through high school.

She currently serves as ex officio on the county’s Student Safety and Well Being Advisory Committee and Ann’s Circle, Inc., a non-profit organization that supports Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center. Her volunteer efforts have included serving on several boards, including Christmas in April and her homeowners association as well as teaching faith formation at her church.