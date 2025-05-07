Lexington Park Man Released on Recognizance After Alleged Assault and Property Destruction

Ryan Tyler Curtis, 29, of Lexington Park, has been charged following a domestic-related incident involving assault and property destruction, according to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

Curtis was arrested on May 5, 2025, and charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property valued under $1,000, both misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident that occurred outside a residence on Enterprise Road earlier that day.

According to a sworn statement of probable cause filed by Deputy Aaron Ocasio-Rivera of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at approximately 9:09 a.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, an adult female victim told law enforcement she was inside her parked vehicle when Curtis, identified as her former boyfriend of about four years, approached the driver’s side door. She stated he began yelling at her while allegedly holding a knife and then slashed her vehicle’s front tire before she was able to drive away.

The victim further informed authorities that Curtis had allegedly assaulted her the previous day during an argument over infidelity. She said the assault included being punched, slapped, scratched, and an attempt to strangle her. She did not lose consciousness during the alleged incident.

While deputies were on the scene, Curtis reportedly called the victim, later spoke to the deputy by phone, and agreed to meet. Law enforcement located and arrested him without incident at a residence on Windsor Drive. During the interview, Curtis admitted being at the scene but gave conflicting accounts of the interaction, initially stating he spoke through an open door and later claiming it was an open window. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Curtis was initially held without bond on May 5, 2025. During a bail review hearing on May 6, 2025, Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser ordered his release on his own recognizance, with a pre-trial supervision assessment filed the same day.

