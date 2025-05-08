Deputies Recover Loaded Handgun After Domestic Call in Lexington Park

Howard Junior Simpson, age 51, of Indian Head, was taken into custody following a domestic disturbance in Lexington Park that escalated into a firearm-related confrontation, according to court documents filed in St. Mary’s County District Court.

Simpson was arrested on May 6, 2025, and charged with seven criminal offenses, including first-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm. The charges stem from an incident reported that evening at a residence on Flower Drive in Lexington Park.

Deputy McLean of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at approximately 10:02 p.m. after a call to the Emergency Communications Center from a man, who reported that his sister’s boyfriend had pointed a gun at him during an argument. The caller disconnected before providing further details.

Upon arrival, Deputy McLean was flagged down by the male victim outside the residence. The victim alleged that “Howard,” later identified as Simpson, pointed a small black and silver handgun at him while also holding a pocketknife. The suspect was located nearby and detained by deputies. A loaded Taurus G2 9mm handgun was recovered from the grass near the front door of the residence where Simpson had been standing. The magazine contained eight 9mm rounds.

Court records state that the handgun matched the victim’s description. Simpson’s girlfriend, who resides at the location, told deputies the gun belonged to her and was typically kept in a bag in her bedroom. She said Simpson had been instructed earlier that evening to place the gun in her vehicle.

Following his arrest, Simpson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Authorities later determined that Simpson is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to prior convictions, including battery and multiple assault charges dating back to the 1990s.

Simpson faces the following charges:

First-degree assault (Felony)

Second-degree assault (Misdemeanor)

Use of a firearm in a felony violent crime (Misdemeanor)

Possession of a loaded handgun on person (Misdemeanor)

Possession of a handgun on person (Misdemeanor)

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm (Misdemeanor)

Illegal possession of ammunition (Misdemeanor)

Simpson appeared before a judge on May 7, 2025, and was ordered held without bond. A bail review hearing was scheduled for May 8, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court, with a preliminary hearing set for June 3, 2025.

