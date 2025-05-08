James Alexander “Alex” Combs, 50 of Colonial Beach, VA, formerly of Callaway, MD passed away on April 30, 2025 at home. Alex was born on July 31, 1974, in Leonardtown, MD, as the son of Beth Jarboe (Craig, Stepfather) and John Combs (Susan, Stepmother). In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter Madison Josephine-Marie Combs of Callaway, MD, his son, Tylur Alexander Allen-Combs ( Ellie Allen-Combs) of Marquette, MI, , sisters Jennifer Combs Brien (Rick Wildes) of Mechanicsville, MD, Katelynn Combs, South Carolina, brothers Doug Combs of High View, WV, and Matthew Combs, of South Carolina, Alex was preceded in death by his sister Suzanne “Lee” Combs of Lexington Park, MD and nephew Timothy Joseph Combs.

After graduation Alex joined the US Army National Guard where he was trained as a diesel mechanic and stationed in Fort Hood, Texas. Following his honorable discharge from the Army National Guard, Alex sought employment as a heavy equipment diesel mechanic. He had a reputation as an excellent mechanic. Alex loved collecting tools and had a very extensive and impressive collection of tools he used in his trade. His most recent job was with Waste Management in King George, VA.

It was Alex’s wish to be laid to rest with his sister, Lee and nephew Timothy, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church cemetery. Graveside services will be held on June 6, 2025 at 11 a.m., and will include Military Honors.