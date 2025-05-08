UPDATE: Proposed Crisis Stabilization Center in Charlotte Hall No Longer Planned After Pascal Crisis Services Withdraws Application

St. Mary’s County Government announces that the public hearing regarding the proposed Crisis Stabilization Center in Charlotte Hall—previously announced and scheduled as part of the St. Mary’s County Board of Appeals meeting on Thursday, May 22, 2025—has been cancelled.

The applicant, Pascal Crisis Services, Inc., has officially withdrawn their application for conditional use approval for the proposed project located east of the intersection of MD Route 5 and Mount Wolf Road.

The Board of Appeals meeting will still take place as scheduled, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown to hear other pending matters. However, the proposed Crisis Stabilization Center will not be discussed.

For questions or further information, please contact Sherrie Young with the Department of Land Use & Growth Management at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1522 or via email to: [email protected].

For more information, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov or follow St. Mary’s County Government on Facebook, X, and Instagram for regular updates.