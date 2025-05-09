Prince Frederick Teen Criminally Charged After Causing Property Destruction at St. Mary’s County Shopping Center

A 18-year-old male from Prince Frederick is facing criminal charges in St. Mary’s County after allegedly damaging private property in California, Maryland.

According to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County, Gage Alexander Lawlor, 18, of Prince Frederick, has been charged with one count of malicious destruction of property valued at $1,000 or more in violation of Maryland Criminal Law §6-301. The charge stems from an incident that occurred on April 13, 2025, at an empty lot near the merchant’s marketplace on Alton Lane, owned by The Pelican Group Inc.

Deputy Shanna Peters of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, who filed the application for charges, stated that on April 16, 2025, she responded to the property and met with the on-site manager, an employee of The Pelican Group Inc., who reported that a green Ford Excursion had been seen driving through the water-logged lot.

The manager advised that the incident occurred “on 04/13/2025 around 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., during the Car’s and Coffee (a car show located in the main parking lot of Hobby Lobby)” and that “a Ford Excursion was reported driving onto the lot and destroying the grounds.”

Due to recent rainfall on April 11, 2025, the lot had retained “an excessive amount of water,” according to the report. The manager said she was notified by the event organizer D.J who “posted on the organization’s Facebook page requesting assistance in locating the individual who destroyed and tore up the private lot.”

With help from the public, the Car’s and Coffee coordinator received videos showing a green Ford Excursion “driving onto the property and through the large amount of water and mud throughout the lot.” Deputy Peters contacted D.j, who confirmed he “received video evidence from citizens who were at the car show.”

D.J also informed the deputy that “the Defendant (Gage Lawlor) placed multiple posts confirming he was the one driving the Ford Excursion and that he was sorry for his actions.” Lawlor allegedly stated online that he “was just looking to have fun.”

D.J reported that Lawlor contacted him multiple times on Facebook, “apologizing for his actions in destroying private property and understood if he was to be banned from the Car’s and Coffee shows.”

Deputy Peters located Lawlor at the Leonardtown Fair Grounds and confirmed his identity with his Maryland driver’s license. Lawlor told the deputy that “he did drive through the lot and into the water and mud because he wanted to impress his friends but also because he was feeling upset and wanted to have some fun.”

He admitted he knew his actions were wrong and “understood he destroyed private property.”

The estimated damage to the lot is about $6,000, according to court documents. Based on “video evidence,” Lawlor’s “posts on Facebook,” and his “verbal statements confirming to be the driver and knowingly driving onto private property,” Deputy Peters filed the request for charges.

A criminal summons was issued for Lawlor on April 17, 2025, and he is scheduled to appear for a preliminary inquiry on May 30, 2025, at the District Court in Leonardtown.

If convicted, Lawlor faces a maximum penalty of three years in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.

The following statement from SOMD Cars and Coffee was provided to SMNEWSNET:

As the promoter and coordinator of this Cars and Coffee event, I want to remind all attendees that this is a family-friendly gathering focused on the appreciation of automotive culture in a safe and respectful environment.

We do not condone any illegal activity, including street racing, burnouts, reckless driving, or excessive revving. These behaviors not only jeopardize the safety of participants and spectators but also threaten the future of our event. Any individual who engages in acts of property destruction or unsafe behavior will be reported, and criminal charges will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.

Please remember, local businesses are not obligated to provide us this space—they do so in good faith and with community spirit. Disrespecting their property or creating a hostile environment could result in this privilege being permanently revoked for all of us.

Be courteous, follow all posted rules and traffic laws, and help us maintain a positive reputation within the community. Let’s work together to ensure a welcoming and enjoyable experience for car enthusiasts of all ages.

Thank you for your cooperation and continued support.

