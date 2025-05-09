Jong “JohnT” Tae Hyon, 70, of Newburg, MD, passed away on April 28, 2025. On September 22, 1954, JohnT was born in Seoul, Korea to Hoo and Young Hyon.

JohnT proudly served in the United States Army, where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Expert with Rifle M-16. During his service, JohnT demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership, earning the respect and admiration of his peers and superiors alike. His time in the military instilled in him a strong sense of discipline and commitment, qualities that he carried with him throughout his life.

After his time in the military, JohnT worked as a contractor doing home improvement. With his keen eye for detail and a passion for craftsmanship, he transformed numerous houses into beautiful and comfortable homes. JohnT’s work was renowned for its quality and precision, and he took immense pride in every project he undertook.

On November 6, 1975, JohnT married the love of his life, Bo Ok. They were blessed with two boys, Mun Young Hyon of Newburg, MD, and Mun Su Hyon of Newburg, MD.

In his free time, JohnT loved to go boating. He enjoyed spending time out on the water. Whether it was a quiet afternoon spent fishing or a lively day with family and friends, these moments on the water were some of his most cherished.

JohnT was predeceased by his father and brother Jong H. Hyon. He is survived by his mother, beloved wife, sons, brothers Jong K. Hyon of San Francisco, CA, Jong H. Hyon of Potomac, MD, and Jong M. Hyon of Laurel, MD. He is also survived by his grandchildren Taylor Hyon and Jayden Hyon.

Interment will be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623, on June 10, 2025, at 1:45 pm.

