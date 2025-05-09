Stephen Edward Aud, 64, of Warrenton, VA passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2025. He was born on August 3, 1960, to Jack and Margaret Aud of California, MD.

Steve graduated from Ryken High School in 1978 and then attended the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Tulsa, OK. After returning from Oklahoma, he started Aud Communications in Northern Virginia which he ran until his retirement at age 62.

Steve is survived by his parents; children, Shannon Wellens (Matt), Christopher Aud, and Kevin Aud (Elizabeth); grandchild Jesse Wellens; his siblings, Janet Rue (Gary), Rebecca Aud (Joe Williams), Nancy Raley (Christian), Michele Hampton (Stanford), Mark Aud (Beatrice), and Robbie Aud (Tricia); his best friend Kelly Ferguson and her daughter Anna; and countless other relatives and friends.

Steve will be remembered for his kind spirit, the quiet moments of generosity he shared, and the strong relationships he fostered with those he loved. While his passing leaves a profound void, his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

He will also be remembered for his enthusiasm and dedication to the “Super Bowl bound” Washington Redskins.

In Steve’s memory, please consider making a donation to your local Fire/Rescue Department or Animal Adoption Agency.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 8, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 Saint Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Raymond Schmidt at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow the Mass in the Church cemetery.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.