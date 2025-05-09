Anthony “Tony” James Cookson, 56, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on March 25, 2025 at his home in Lexington Park, MD.

He was born on March 25, 1969 in Bennington, VT, the son of the late Floyd Frederick Cookson and Sandra Ann (Patten) Young.

He joined the United States Navy in 1987 and served honorably until his discharge in March 1995. During his military career, he was deployed to Southeast Asia and Afghanistan, including active duty during Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf War. His service was marked by dedication, bravery, and a deep commitment to his country. Tony was known for his sharp wit and infectious humor, always having the unique ability to light up any room. He was the one always telling jokes, making people laugh until they couldn’t breathe — a gift that endeared him to friends and family alike. He loved spending time with his children and grabbing a midday Tee time on the golf course. One of his biggest passions was his beloved Boston Red Sox.

Above all, Tony was a cherished father and grandfather “T-Pop”, deeply loved and remembered by those whose lives he touched.

His ashes will be placed with military honors in The Niche Wall at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.

He is survived by his mother Sandra Ann Young of Bennington, VT and his children; Anthony James Cookson, Jr. (Hillary Howell) of Bensalem, PA, Matthew Michael Cookson (Rebeccah) of Fleetwood, PA, Jakob Christopher Cookson of Byron Center, MI, Justin Alexander Cookson of St. Petersburg, FL and Zoe Jane Duffie (Jacob) of San Clemente, CA; 4 grandchildren: Harper Cookson, Amelia Cookson, Theo Cookson and Arthur Cookson; his siblings Shellie Harrington (Chip) of Shaftsbury, VT, Amanda Marcoux (Timothy) of Bennington, VT, Chad Cookson (Melissa) of Derry, NH and Joshua Young (Michelle) of Wayland, MI and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Floyd Frederick Cookson.

Services will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

