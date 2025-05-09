Dennis Bernard Loyd of Greenbelt, Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2025, at the age of 79. Born on October 24, 1945, in Portland, OR to F. Glennon and E. Jean Loyd, Dennis lived a life marked by quiet strength, curiosity, and creativity.

He approached all jobs and tasks with organization, knowledge, dedication, and integrity. Dennis was a man of many interests—he found joy in daily walks, reading, tending his garden, and expressing himself through art.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law, Patrick Vernon Loyd [Peggy B]. He is survived by his siblings F. Glennon Loyd Jr. [Christine], T. Myron Loyd [Maxine], and Nancy J. Loyd, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who will remember him for his gentle spirit, quiet conversations, dry wit and enduring kindness.

Dennis will be laid to rest on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 11:00 a.m.at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery, located at 13715 Notre Dame Place in Bryantown, Maryland.

Those who knew Dennis are encouraged to honor his memory in their own way—by reading a good book, planting something green, or creating something meaningful.

