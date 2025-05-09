Rita Christine Paolillo, 78, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away April 21, 2025.

Born May 24, 1946, in England, she moved to the United States after marrying her late husband, who served in the Air Force. Ms. Paolillo worked for the Census Bureau. She enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, and drinking coffee with friends and family. She spent her last years living at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, where she received wonderful care and support from the administration and staff.

Ms. Paolillo is survived by her sister Diana Budzuk, niece Kirsten Young, and many local friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Paolillo, and son David Alexander Paolillo.

Interment Services will take place Monday, May 12, 2025, 2:30 p.m. at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

