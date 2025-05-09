Casper Edsel Bradbury, Sr.

“The poor girl’s Jimmy Stewart” was how Edsel’s high school yearbook described him, but no single label could capture Edsel’s quiet depth, determination, and kindness. The first of five children born in 1932 to Dewitt and Lucille Bradbury, Edsel grew up in Southeast and Forestville, graduating in 1950 from Frederick Douglas High School in Upper Marlboro. A talented athlete, he was a standout in soccer and baseball and played in an Army traveling league during his two-year stint in the military. But Edsel’s real devotion was to his family, becoming their touchstone and guide. Then on December 17, 1954, he married Norma Culver, and over the next 70 years, Edsel’s love of family exceeded anything he could have imagined all those years before.

A Partnership of 70 Years

From their little house in North Forestville, Edsel and Norma began a 70-year marriage that brought joy, not just to them, but to their family and friends. In those days, Edsel had various jobs – Coca-Cola deliveryman, US Park Police officer – before his career as a lineman/installer for AT&T. Norma ended her short career at Andrews Air Force Base in 1957 when their first child, Sharon Lynn, was born. Casper Edsel Jr. was born two years later, and in 1965, after the family moved to Waldorf, baby number 3, Choice Culver, was born. Their family was complete!

But Edsel always had the itch to be a farmer, and his ambition was fulfilled in 1975 when the family moved to a small farm on Dixie Lyon Road in Mechanicsville. Bluegrass, cows, and a garden, and the friends and acquaintances that came with them, filled Edsel’s days and nights. Relocation did not inhibit Norma or limit her activities. She drove her school bus; she bowled. She was always ready to help with farm chores as a kid, so the role of farmer’s wife suited her just fine. Norma was never without a crochet project, which she would carry with her almost anywhere; she faithfully served Calvary Church in many capacities and was Edsel’s chief bluegrass groupie.

But above all, really above all, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the delight of their lives. All one has to do is read Norma’s Christmas newsletters to feel the happiness she and Edsel experienced through their children and the families they are blessed with. And it was love returned in equal measure.

So much joy, a little heartache, and tremendous gratitude for the wonderful life God granted these two precious souls that will be so sorely missed.

Edsel is survived by a host of loving family and friends: His children Sharon Foster [Mike], Casper Jr [Kim], and Choice [Susie]; grandchildren Beth Williams [Matt], Kellie Baur [Bobby], Casper Bradbury III (Trey), Culver Bradbury, Tera Faulkner [Jode], Carson Bradbury, Lexi Bradbury and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Furman, Reggie, Alvin Bradbury, and Shirley Peed [Richard].

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org/give.html or Children’s National https://giving.childrensnational.org/site/Donation.

