Linda Ann Guy, 74, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2025. Born in Dameron, Maryland on May 29, 1950, she was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph Earl and Mignionette Margaret (Robinson) Gatton.

Raised in Southern Maryland, Linda met the love of her life, Bernard Reed Guy, and the two were married on June 9, 1972. The couple shared more than five decades of devotion and companionship. Together, they raised two daughters: Terri Michelle (Guy) Smith of Fall Branch, Tennessee, and Hilda Lovell Guy of Martinsburg, West Virginia. She is also lovingly remembered by her son-in-law, Danny Glenn Smith Jr.

Linda found great joy in the role of grammie, and she took immense pride in her three grandchildren: Samuel Christopher Smith, Nathanael Thomas Smith, and Hannah Elizabeth Smith. Her love for them was unwavering and evident in every card game, story shared, and moment spent together.

She is also survived by her sister, Hilda Mae Gatton of Leonardtown, Maryland, and her brother, David Edward Gatton of Fort Mill, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her brother, Linus Earnest Gatton. Linda valued family above all and maintained close bonds with her siblings throughout her life.

Linda dedicated much of her professional life employed with the Federal Government, where her attention to detail and commitment to excellence were widely respected. Her job brought her to Hedgesville, West Virginia 31 years ago, where with her husband she enjoyed making a new home and meeting new friends. After retiring in 2007, she embraced a life filled with family, community, volunteering at her church and the simple joys she cherished most.

She found happiness playing card games with loved ones, where her quick wit and competitive spirit always shone through. She enjoyed sitting on the deck on warm, sunny days, eating hard crabs in the summer and stuffed ham for the holidays.

Linda’s warmth, intelligence, and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her family and friends, and in the memories they will carry forward.

A Life Celebration will take place on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 22955 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown, MD. Friends and family are invited to a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. After the service, she will be laid to rest at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Ridge, Maryland.

For friends and family in West Virginia, a memorial mass will be held in her honor on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church, located at 109 West Main Street in Hedgesville, WV.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.